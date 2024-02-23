Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Life

Malaysian favourites from Junda Khoo’s new book

By Junda Khoo
8 mins to read
Wagu satay from Junda Khoo's Ho Jiak: A Taste of Malaysia. Photo / Supplied

Wagu satay from Junda Khoo's Ho Jiak: A Taste of Malaysia. Photo / Supplied

I wanted this recipe to be a cross between Malaysian and Indonesian satay. I actually prefer Indonesian satay – with cumin, galangal and coriander, it has a strong dry-spice flavour. I’d also wanted to try

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener