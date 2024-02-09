Simple vegan dishes from Wellingtonian Tess Eden

Tess Eden's easy vegan recipes. Photos / Supplied

Crumbed Eggplant Bao is one of my favourite dishes to serve at a dinner party. They are fun to make with friends and, despite their impressive appearance, they are super-easy to prepare. Who says amazing food can’t be simple to make?

Crumbed eggplant bao

Serves 2

20 mins

Crumbed Eggplant Bao. Photo / Supplied

1 cup breadcrumbs

1 tbsp paprika

1 medium-sized eggplant, sliced into 1cm rounds

4 bao buns

vegan mayonnaise, sriracha hot sauce, thinly sliced cucumber, julienned carrot, sesame seeds, sliced fresh coriander to serve

BATTER

½ cup flour

2∕3 cup water

1 tbsp cornstarch

1 tsp salt

Whisk together batter ingredients until smooth.

Mix together breadcrumbs and paprika on a plate.

Heat a dash of olive oil in a pan on a medium heat.

Dip a round of eggplant into the batter, then coat with breadcrumbs. Place in the pan and cook on each side for 3-4 minutes, or until golden. Repeat with remaining slices.

Put bao buns into a bamboo steamer placed inside a shallow pan of water and steam for 10 minutes.

Layer vegan mayonnaise, sriracha, cucumber, carrot, crumbed eggplant, sesame seeds and coriander in each bao bun.

TIP

Leftover crumbed eggplant rounds also go well in a burger or served katsu style on rice.





Mexican-style Stuffed Capsicums

When I was first exploring vegetarian food more than a decade ago, it was all about cooking stuffed vegetables: potato, kūmara, capsicum – you name it. Stuffed capsicums are a very 90s vegetarian dish but they have never really gone out of fashion. This Mexican-style take on the dish has a spicy centre and a cheesy vegan addition. Serve with a contrastingly cool coconut yoghurt.

Serves 2

40 mins

Mexican Style Stuffed Capsicums. Photo / Supplied

4 medium-sized red capsicums

1 tbsp olive oil

juice of 1 lemon

1 cup brown rice

1 onion, diced

3 button mushrooms, chopped

400g can crushed tomatoes

400g can black beans, drained

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp ground cumin

1 cup grated vegan cheese, plus extra for topping

coconut yoghurt, chopped fresh coriander, sliced jalapenos to serve

Preheat oven to 190°C fan-bake.

Cut the top off the capsicums and drizzle tops and bases with olive oil and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper. Roast standing upright in the oven for 20 minutes.

Wash rice under water before transferring to a saucepan and cooking according to the packet instructions.

Heat a dash of olive oil in a pan on a medium heat. Add onion and mushroom and fry for 2 minutes. Add tomatoes and black beans. Add cooked rice and spices. Cook for 10 minutes.

Stuff capsicums with vegan cheese at the bottom before adding rice mixture. Grate extra vegan cheese on top and place back in the oven to bake for 10 minutes.

Serve with a dollop of coconut yoghurt, fresh coriander and jalapenos.





Smashed potato pesto salad

There is so much to love about this potato salad: the crispy, salty, smashed potatoes, fresh basil pesto and crunchy, raw red onion. I prefer to use baby potatoes for this dish, as they’re quick to cook and the perfect bite-sized addition (plus it’s fun to smash them with the back of a cup).

Serves 2-4

50 mins

Smashed potato pesto salad. Photo / Supplied

700g baby potatoes

1 red onion, finely sliced

1 cup pesto

2 cups rocket

small handful parsley, chopped

juice of 1 lemon

roasted cashews to serve

Preheat oven to 200°C fan-bake.

Place potatoes in a saucepan of water, bring to the boil and cook for 10 minutes.

Drain potatoes and transfer to an oven tray. Drizzle with a dash of olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

“Smash” the potatoes with the back of a cup, then bake for 35 minutes, or until crispy and golden.

Chop potatoes in half and put into a large serving bowl. Toss in onion, pesto, rocket and parsley.

Drizzle with lemon juice, season with salt and pepper and sprinkle over roasted cashews.





Baby Banoffee Pies

Made with delicious homemade peanut butter caramel, topped with coconut yoghurt and dark chocolate shavings, these banoffee pies make a great dessert.

Makes 4

45 mins

Baby Banoffee Pies. Photo / Supplied

BASE

¾ cup walnuts

¾ cup dates

1 cup rolled oats

1 tsp vanilla essence

FILLING

½ cup maple syrup

¹∕3 cup peanut butter

1 tsp vanilla essence

pinch of salt

TOPPING

1 tbsp coconut yoghurt

1 banana, sliced

1 tbsp chocolate shavings

Soak walnuts and dates in boiling water for 10 minutes until softened. Drain, then blend together with oats and vanilla essence.

Pack into 4 mini tart dishes, pressing down firmly with the back of a wet spoon. Pop into the freezer while preparing the filling.

Place the ingredients for the filling in a saucepan on a medium heat. Bring to the boil. Whisk for 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and leave for 10 minutes while the caramel thickens.

Pour caramel filling on top of pie bases and place in the freezer for 15 minutes.

Top with coconut yoghurt, banana and chocolate shavings.





Eden Vegan by Tess Eden. Photo / Supplied

Extracted from Eden Vegan by Tess Eden, (Penguin Random House NZ, RRP $50)