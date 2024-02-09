Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Life

Simple vegan dishes from Wellingtonian Tess Eden

By Tess Eden
5 mins to read
Tess Eden's easy vegan recipes. Photos / Supplied

Tess Eden's easy vegan recipes. Photos / Supplied

Crumbed Eggplant Bao is one of my favourite dishes to serve at a dinner party. They are fun to make with friends and, despite their impressive appearance, they are super-easy to prepare. Who says amazing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener