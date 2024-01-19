Advertisement
Food made for sharing: Easy Mediterranean recipes from Kiwi cook Kelly Gibney

By Kelly Gibney
7 mins to read
The flavours and colours of the Mediterranean take centre stage in Kiwi cook Kelly Gibney’s latest book. Photos / Supplied

Serving a fresh Mediterranean-inspired salad on top of a thick swirl of creamy hummus is a fabulous meal. It’s even better with some halloumi, piping hot from the pan. Make sure you get a good

