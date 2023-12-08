Take five: Jamie Oliver’s fuss-free, healthy Mediterranean recipes

Jamie Oliver crosses the Med for inspiration in his latest quest for fuss-free, healthy recipes. Photos / Supplied

Tunisian prawn spaghetti

Fragrant rose harissa, zingy lemon & fresh parsley

Tunisians are among the biggest pasta eaters on the planet and they have a whole load of their own pasta shapes and techniques. Harissa really ampliﬁes the sweetness of the prawns here – delicious!

Tunisian prawn spaghetti. Photo / Supplied

Serves: 2

Total time: 22 minutes

150g dried spaghetti

8 large, raw king prawns, shells-on

2 tsp rose harissa

½ a bunch of ﬂat-leaf parsley (15g)

1 lemon

Cook the pasta in a pan of boiling salted water according to the packet instructions. Meanwhile, peel the prawns, removing and reserving the heads and leaving the tails on. I like to run a small sharp knife down the back of each, discarding the vein, so they butterﬂy when they cook. Toss the prawns with the harissa and leave to brieﬂy marinate. Place the prawn heads in a large frying pan on a medium heat with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and fry until golden all over, stirring regularly and gently squashing to extract amazing ﬂavour. Roughly chop and reserve the top leafy half of the parsley, then ﬁnely slice the stalks and add them to the pan with a pinch of sea salt and black pepper. Fry for 1 minute, then add the marinated prawns and cook for 1 minute on each side. Using tongs, drag the pasta into the pan, squeeze in half the lemon juice, throw in the parsley leaves, then toss together, loosening with a splash of starchy cooking water, if needed. To serve, pick out and discard the crispy prawn heads and cut the remaining lemon half into wedges for squeezing over.

Rogue ratatouille risotto

Grilled Mediterranean veges, fragrant basil & tangy goat’s cheese

I love this quick and simple one-pan dish with a passion. It’s a crowd-pleaser, bringing Italy and Provence together. Purists would judge the frozen vege base hack, but I guarantee they’re missing out.

Rogue ratatouille risotto. Photo / Supplied

Serves: 4

Total time: 35 minutes

700g frozen chargrilled Mediterranean vege

300g risotto rice

1.2 litres chicken or vegetable stock

1 bunch of basil (30g)

100g goat’s cheese

Tip the frozen veges into a large, deep pan on a medium-high heat with 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Cook for 10 minutes, or until soft, stirring regularly, then remove half to a bowl. Add the rice to the pan and stir for 2 minutes. Add a good splash of hot stock and wait until it’s been fully absorbed before adding another, stirring constantly for 16-18 minutes, or until the rice is perfectly cooked, adding extra splashes of water, if needed. Pick and ﬁnely slice most of the basil leaves and stir into the pan with the reserved veges, most of the goat’s cheese and 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil, and season to perfection. Adjust the consistency so it’s nice and oozy with a splash of boiling kettle water, if needed. Divide between plates, then scatter over the remaining basil leaves and goat’s cheese to ﬁnish.

Easy ﬁg tart

Fruit & nut base, vanilla yoghurt & honey

Take the fuss out of creating a show-stopping dessert with this super-quick no-cook ﬁg tart – a delicate base of crushed fruit and nuts, topped with yoghurt, ﬁgs and a drizzle of honey.

Easy ﬁg tart. Photo / Supplied

Serves: 8

Total time: 10 minutes, plus chilling

300g luxury fruit and nut mix

500g Greek yoghurt

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

1 tsp runny honey, plus extra to serve

4 perfectly ripe ﬁgs

Line a 20cm springform cake tin with greaseproof paper. Tip the fruit and nuts into a food processor and blitz until ﬁne and tacky (it should be easy to mould with your hands), then push and press it into the base of the lined tin, and 2.5cm up the sides. Leave to ﬁrm up in the freezer for 1 hour. When the time’s up, mix the yoghurt with the vanilla and 1 teaspoon of honey, then spoon into the chilled tart case. Freeze for 1 further hour, or until slightly set. Release the tart from the tin, halve or quarter the ﬁgs and arrange nicely on top, then drizzle generously with honey, to ﬁnish.

5 Ingredients Mediterranean, by Jamie Oliver, is published by Penguin Michael Joseph © Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited (2023 5 Ingredients Mediterranean)