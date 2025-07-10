Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Politics

Greg Dixon’s Another Kind of Politics: Road Cone Hotline identifies over 650 total losers

Greg Dixon
By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

More than 650 calls have been received by a so-called Road Cone Hotline. Photo / Getty Images

More than 650 calls have been received by a so-called Road Cone Hotline. Photo / Getty Images

Online only

Greg Dixon’s Another Kind of Politics is a weekly satirical column on politics that appears on listener.co.nz.

A government-funded initiative to allow New Zealanders to self-identify as complete losers has been labelled a runaway success after its first month. More than 650 complete losers made themselves

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener