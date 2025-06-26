Greg Dixon’s Another Kind of Politics: Calls for nationwide lockdown as “Seymour derangement syndrome” spreads

Following Act leader David Seymour becoming the deputy prime minister last month, we're seeing and hearing a lot more from him. Photo / Getty Images

Greg Dixon is an award-winning news reporter, TV reviewer, feature writer and former magazine editor who has written for the NZ Listener since 2017.

Greg Dixon’s Another Kind of Politics is a weekly satirical column on politics that appears on listener.co.nz.

Public health officials are warning New Zealanders to brace for a national lockdown as cases of the highly infectious “David Seymour Derangement Syndrome” grow rapidly. Infectious diseases experts said an up-to-18-month lockdown might be the only way to save the country, and called for the government to act quickly. In the meantime, people were advised to socially distance themselves from Seymour, the maddening sound of his voice, his haunting image and his triggering name.

“The only way to prevent a lockdown for all New Zealanders is for Seymour to self-isolate at a remote silent retreat until the next election,” one official said. “However, we don’t believe Seymour is capable of making such a sacrifice for his country due to his own illnesses, which include the often fatal ‘I’m the Only One Who’s Right Disorder’ and the incurable ‘I Don’t Care What You Have to Say Disease’. We also believe that Seymour, like US President Donald Trump, suffers from a chronic addiction to his own publicity.”

The health official warned that if Seymour refused to self-isolate, the sanity of millions of New Zealanders could be at risk. “If he won’t self-quarantine, a lockdown for the rest of us is the only way to avoid a mental health catastrophe. It’s us or him.”

David Seymour Derangement Syndrome was first isolated and identified 42 years ago in Palmerston North. The only other recorded mass outbreak of the highly virulent disorder was during his appearance on season seven of Dancing with the Stars. Tens of thousands of people were infected then, many fatally. The disease is thought to be similar to “Trump Derangement Syndrome”, only less orange.

The latest outbreak is linked to Seymour being included in Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s so-called “Send in the Clowns, There Ought To Be Clowns Coalition” following the 2023 election. However the speed of spread had increased more quickly since Seymour introduced the Treaty Principles Bill last year. Following the Act leader becoming deputy prime minister last month, and the introduction of his Regulatory Standards Bill, the disease’s virulence has increased 10-fold. It is now “spreading like wildfire” and has become a national pandemic, the health official said.

“This last week and a half have been the worst of all for the spread of this disease. With Luxon in China and Europe, many more New Zealanders were exposed to Seymour as he attempted a series of prime minister impersonations, including holding his first post-cabinet press conference,” the expert said. “That was like throwing petrol on a dumpster fire. If Seymour is allowed to do further prime minister impressions, the country is likely doomed unless there is a nationwide lockdown.”

In related news, new research out this week shows that David Seymour Derangement Syndrome is now a leading cause of people moving to Australia. “I’m not surprised,” the health official said. “Getting the hell out of the country is the only guaranteed way to escape this pandemic.”

Luxon “completely relaxed” about possible end of world

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon told a NATO leaders meeting this week that they should be “completely relaxed” about the possible end of the world this year. “I know I am,” Luxon said. “I’ve found that being completely relaxed about things like rising homelessness, rising poverty and the destruction of the environment for profit is a great, effective way to prepare yourself to be completely relaxed about the end of the world,” he told leaders. “A spoonful of chillaxing really does help the medicine go down.”

With Russia’s bloody war with Ukraine now in its fourth year, the horrifying 20-month Israel-Gaza conflict ongoing and fears that the Israeli and US attacks on Iran could lead, despite this week’s ceasefire, to a broader Middle East conflict, many observers believe the world could be on the precipice of a world-ending war. However, Luxon said he was “laser-focused” on pretending it wasn’t happening.

“In my first 18 months as Prime Minister of New Zealand, I have learnt the best thing to do with bad news is to see it as an opportunity – an opportunity to change the subject,” Luxon told NATO leaders. “So in the face of oblivion, the most important thing is to focus on what really matters to New Zealanders, and that’s growth, growth, growth!”

Jesus calls for Brian Tamaki to “go back to Sunday School”

Jesus of Nazareth has launched a scathing but holy attack on Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki about his knowledge of world religions. During a political march by Destiny members in Auckland involving anti-immigrant smears and flag burnings, Tamaki claimed New Zealand was a “Christian country”. He went on to denounce the practising of “foreign religions” here, statements implying that Christianity, like lacking a sense of irony, is native to New Zealand.

In a strongly worded but Holy statement, Jesus said Tamaki seemed to have only a slim grasp of the history of Christianity. “Clearly Brian doesn’t realise that I am Jewish and that I practiced the Jewish faith in a place called Israel about 2000 years ago. It was my followers who founded Christianity. They also did that in Israel, which is a place that was, and remains, situated many thousands of kilometres away from New Zealand, not to mention Brian’s peculiar church. Christianity is in fact a ‘foreign’ religion in New Zealand just like Islam, Sikhism and all the rest. I really think Brian needs to go back to Sunday School to learn a bit more about his own faith.”

Jesus said that as far as he was aware the only non-foreign religion in New Zealand was the All Blacks.

Political quiz of the week

What self-driving-but-stationary metaphor is Prime Minister Christopher Luxon standing in?

A/ His poor poll numbers.

B/ Economy growth.

C/ The high cost of living.

D/ The country’s sense of hope for the future.