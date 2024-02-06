Laneway brought the sun this year - along with a setlist that was unmatched. Photo / Carson Bluck

It’s been a year since Laneway 2023 was rained out by Cyclone Gabrielle and postponed - which saw many budding festival-goers hang up their boots and bum bags, and fight the elements instead.

This year, however, Laneway brought the sun - and a massive faux pas that saw Kiwis shake their heads in disappointment.

With 27C weather and a star-studded setlist Laneway not only managed to nab some incredible artists - Stormzy, Steve Lacy and Dominic Fike to name a few - but managed to also have a word with the weather before the gates opened - providing nothing but blue skies on the big day.

Organisers were armed with large bottles of sunscreen and water stations were flowing. With sun safety and hydration taken care of, Laneway attendees were treated to a beautiful day out with the best music to match.

The crowd was pumping at Laneway 2024. Photo / Carson Bluck

Of course, there were some standout moments from this year’s Laneway.

Rapper AJ Tracey brought a fan donning a Chelsea Football Club tee to the stage who, in the face of an audience in doubt, rapped every single lyric, as the songwriter marvelled on and joined in with his new duet partner. Tracey was decked out in a football shirt himself, repping David Beckham for his energetic set, and brought Ladbroke Grove, Rain and Thiago Silva to eager ears, and a few smiles to the footie fans.

Social media sensation D4vd, whose career has progressed from Fortnite soundtracks to TikTok tunes to worldwide tours, was a force unmatched. Singing his hit songs Romantic Homicide and Here With Me, in tow with a screaming audience, he affirmed himself as a Laneway highlight - and an artist to keep a close eye on in the future.

What’s more, D4vd not only brought all the feels to his moving performance - and a few tears to our eyes in the process - but he brought his little sister to the stage too, jamming out with her as the crowd hung on his every word.

D4vd and his little sister perform at Laneway. Photo / Carson Bluck

Dominic Fike, a certified crowd favourite, was welcomed by a swarm of screaming fans. The suave and charming Mr Fike brought a sort of laidback swagger to the stage and had the crowd eating out the palm of his hand, resulting in a lot of moving, grooving and singing along. And it seems the singer was just as fond of us as we were of him.

Speaking of his time in New Zealand, he said: “Today I went surfing in your beautiful water and met some beautiful people”, before adding: “I’m looking for a dual citizenship, so if anyone wants to marry me?”

And the swoons erupted.

Dope Lemon brought oozey, groovy tunes to Pine Tree Bend Stage, with songs like Marinade and Hey You proving to be a huge hit with their fans below. Frontman Angus Stone was decked out in no less than a snazzy suit, boots and a pair of sunnies as he crooned his way into Kiwi hearts one sticky, dreamy tune at a time.

Dope Lemon's Angus Stone rocks out at Laneway. Photo / Carson Bluck

The Herald caught up with the leading man backstage, who seemed to be absolutely taken by Kiwi land. So much so, he opted to spend his summer here soaking up the rays and performing a string of shows across New Zealand.

“It’s so magical”, said Stone. “We went on a little camping trip after the tour, did some fishing, met some lovely people. Really, this place of the world is really magical.” After catching a massive rainbow trout down in Rotorua and ticking a few gigs off his list, the singer could only gush about his time Aotearoa - and he wasn’t the only one.

Not his first rodeo, and certainly not his last, Steve Lacy performed at Auckland’s Laneway a few years ago, as part of band The Internet. The artist seemingly loved it so much, he begged to return to the Laneway stage - this time solo - to bring a performance like no other.

With his iconic big shades and big voice, Lacey did just that, bringing the vibes to Good Better Best Stage. Accompanied by a sky lit in orange, pink and purple hues, the singer belted out Static, Bad Habit and Dark Red while strumming on his guitar and charming the crowd. The colourful scenery went hand-in-hand with Lacey’s soulful-yet-funky R&B melodies, sung along to by each member of the audience as the sun went down.

Steve Lacy bringing the vibes to Laneway. Photo / Carson Bluck

Of course, to end off the night was legendary British rapper Stormzy - a much-anticipated feature of the 2024 lineup. “I’ve only got one goal tonight, one goal, and that is I want us to leave with a memory,” he shared with the crowd, as he brought one of his best performances to the Western Springs stage.

Stormzy provided us with some big-bassed tracks, which elicited ample stomps and head-bangs. Then, the rapper would switch into gospel monologues, accompanied by a choir, an orchestra and some food for thought. Altogether, Stormzy brought a diverse array of emotions to the crowd, who matched him in energy and glee - until a certain faux pas landed the rapper into hot water.

In the heat of the moment - and after five shows with our neighbours over the ditch - Stormzy yelled out: “Aussie Aussie Aussie, oi oi oi!”, and the crowd were not happy. Seemingly forgetting that he was in Kiwi territory now, the rapper got a crowd of headshakes and dirty looks in response.

British rapper Stormzy at Laneway 2024. Photo / Carson Bluck

However, Stormzy made up for the tongue tie with plenty of words of admiration for New Zealand and its resident ravers, sharing: “Thank you for what is undeniably one of the greatest shows of my entire career.”

Finishing off the set with his iconic Vossi Bop, the rapper concluded the night with heaps of energy and soul - the perfect way to wave goodbye to avid Laneway-goers as they ticked off a great day and night at Western Springs.

So who is up of Laneway 2025?

Megan Watts is a lifestyle multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald whose passions include honest journalism, backstage band chats and doing things for the plot.



