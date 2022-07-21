Angus Stone will perform at the Auckland Town Hall as part of Elemental Nights. Photo / Getty Images

Angus Stone will perform at the Auckland Town Hall as part of Elemental Nights. Photo / Getty Images

Dope Lemon, also known as Angus Stone, is set to kick off the Elemental Nights festival tonight with a performance at the Auckland Town Hall.

The Australian singer-songwriter who found fame as one half of musical duo Angus & Julia Stone is one of several international acts to feature on the programme this year.

A midwinter concert series for Aucklanders at a time of year when there are not a lot of live shows on, organisers are calling it the country's first "post-Omicron" festival, despite current Covid-19 case numbers in the thousands.

There have been a few changes to the line up since it was first announced earlier this year. Camp Culture and British singer/songwriter Tom Misch will no longer be performing. Meanwhile, Louis Baker and Mura Masa have stepped in, adding three new shows to the line-up.

Elemental Nights is part of the two-week cultural festival Elemental AKL, which is now in its third year.

Live Nation promoter Renee Hermsen told The Spinoff in May that the festival "feels like a long time coming".

"We are incredibly excited. Elemental Nights will kick off … an incredibly busy, exciting and fun rest of the year."

Last year, we saw artists from The Chats to Courtney Barnett take to the stage in various venues around Auckland.

Elemental Nights 2022 full line up:

Dope Lemon, Friday July 22, Great Hall, Auckland Town Hall

Louis Baker, Saturday July 23, Concert Chamber, Auckland Town Hall

Nadia Reid & Apo, Sunday July 24, Great Hall, Auckland Town Hall

Biig Piig, Monday July 25, Concert Chamber, Auckland Town Hall

Oliver Tree, Monday July 25, Great Hall, Auckland Town Hall

Jungle, Tuesday July 26, Great Hall, Auckland Town Hall

Mura Masa, Wednesday July 27, Great Hall, Auckland Town Hall

Diggy Dupe & Friends present The Panthers, Thursday July 28, Concert Chamber, Auckland Town Hall

Reb Fountain, Friday July 29, Auckland Town Hall