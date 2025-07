Week five of the 2025 Smokefreerockquest and Showquest webisodes is packed with power, passion, and pure creative energy. From the storm-defying spirit in Nelson to the musical fire coming out of the Far North and Northland, the stage was owned by rangatahi bringing their all. Wairarapa bands turned up the drama, and third-time winners Nelson showed just how far commitment and heart can take you

Meanwhile in Showquest, Canterbury lit up the stage with 700 students from 13 schools telling bold, beautiful stories. And in Tāmaki Makaurau, the Aotea Centre was buzzing with two epic nights of youth performance, each packed with incredible moments that deserve a replay.

Auckland

Far North