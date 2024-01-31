Hawke's Bay families grapple to put their lives back together following the destruction caused by Cyclone Gabrielle. Video / Skye Clark / Supplied

A large number of gatherings are being organised to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Cyclone Gabrielle’s carnage in Hawke’s Bay as the region prepares for a challenging few weeks of remembrance.

Thousands are expected to come together, with councils in the region encouraging black and white colours to be worn on the day.

Eight people died in the floods and landslides that swept down the hills as record rain fell, and hundreds were evacuated from rooftops, people losing pets, stock, homes and livelihoods.

Experts say on a day that will be raw to many, there is no right way to go about commemoration.

Hawke’s Bay-based psychologists Barry Parsonson and Jonathan Black have both worked with those affected by the disasters in the past and said it would be hard for many to avoid thinking about the day.

“Anniversaries are powerful reminders and also powerful ways for people to measure progress,” Black told Hawke’s Bay Today.

The pair said feelings on the day would likely be varied depending on personal circumstances, but being with those who had been through a similar experience was often a great help.

“Some people will want to celebrate, some people will want to forget and some will want to mark it in different ways,” Black said.

“Most people regret not doing something small, even in their own way, because looking back at it, it’s about recognising the impact the event had on others.”

Parsonson said people needed opportunities to talk about what happened and connect with others.

He said it was important to understand people would react differently to the day.

“An anniversary also brings it all together. People have suffered loss and as a result, people could feel depressed and anxious.”

Most importantly, the pair said no one should feel guilty about what they did or didn’t do on the anniversary day and remember that talking about things like post-traumatic stress disorder and depression can be a useful tool for recovery.

“We have to recognise the mental health impacts and normalise it. These are normal things people are going through,” Parsonson said.

Hawke's Bay psychologists Barry Parsonson (left) and Jonathan Black say commemorations for Cyclone Gabrielle will affect different people in different ways. Photo / Paul Taylor

Public events on offer

There’s no shortage of public places to come together on the day, with all of Hawke’s Bay’s main centres holding public commemorative services of some kind.

People are also encouraged to once again wear Hawke’s Bay black and white and dress up their shops, much like in March’s fundraising appeal.

“Collectively, we recognise that the road to recovery is different for everyone and hope these commemorations are received with the respect, care and gratitude for our community that we hope to convey,” a joint statement from all the Hawke’s Bay councils said.

Napier

A remembrance service at the Napier Sound Shell will take place at 11.45am, with a minute’s silence held at 12pm and Napier’s Veronica Bell set to be rung eight times before midday.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said the service was for everyone impacted by the cyclone, whether in a catastrophic or a small way.

“This will be an opportunity for the community to reflect on what happened and what was lost. Everyone will be invited to drop a stone into a vessel of water as a symbol of remembrance. This small gesture is a way of cleansing and signifying a fresh start,” Wise said.

“It is hard to believe that one year ago, 70,000 Napier residents were without lifelines for up to a week in some areas. We have accomplished so much and shown such resilience and camaraderie.”

Hastings

Similarly, a commemoration service will take place at 11.30am in Hasting’s Civic Square, along with the 12pm minute’s silence.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst acknowledged that the anniversary would be a challenging time for some.

“We recognise the first anniversary of the cyclone will be a difficult and triggering time for some. For others, it will be a time to reflect, and an opportunity to thank the countless volunteers and first responders and the tireless mahi [work] they have put in to support to Hawke’s Bay’s recovery efforts,” Hazlehurst said.

“In whichever way Hawke’s Bay’s communities choose to mark the first anniversary, 14 February will provide an opportunity to acknowledge the courage and resilience shown by everyone affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.”

Wairoa

February 14 will be commemorated in Wairoa with a hīkoi (march) through some of the worst-hit areas, as well as the minute’s silence, a concert and a special mokopuna (grandchildren’s) day.

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little said the day was a chance to reflect on the tremendous impacts of this disaster and in particular the loss of lives.

“February 14, 2024, is a time to reflect on Cyclone Gabrielle by remembering and learning from the past while also moving forward and acknowledging the progress that we have made,” Little said.

“In Wairoa, our scars are still very raw, and our rebuilding is challenging. Wairoa’s strength is its community, and I acknowledge all those people who are supporting our journey to recovery.”

Central Hawke’s Bay

Waipawa Primary School is set to hold a service and the Pōrangahau Memorial Hall will also host a community gathering, both from 11am. As with the other services, a minute’s silence will be observed.

Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker said both gatherings provide an opportunity for the community to come together, reflect and look ahead with hope and renewed commitment to building back stronger.

“Cyclone Gabrielle caused deep loss here in Tamatea Central Hawke’s Bay. Whānau have lost loved ones and people’s lives, livelihoods, homes, farms and communities have been impacted forever,” Walker said.

She said much of Central Hawke’s Bay was still impacted by last year’s events but was encouraged by the incredible community spirit shown.

“In 2024, this optimism and community spirit will take us forward, through what is going to be a challenging economic chapter in our story, but one that is focused on building back better, stronger and more resilient.”

The above is not a full list of events. A variety of community-based events will also be taking place and can be found at https://www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/hawkes-bay-together/

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in January 2023. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture and the community.