For starters, if you walk down to Marine Parade beach to light a fire, you’ll walk past “total fire ban” signs to get to the stones.
And until recently, the official Napier City Council website also explicitly stated that all beach fires were prohibited year-round.
That has now been removed after Hawke’s Bay Today inquiries.
Napier City Council said it revoked the fire ban, part of its 2021 Parks and Reserves bylaw, after a vote by councillors in December, because it “contradicted” the Fire and Emergency NZ Act of 2017, which took precedence.
Councillor Juliet Greig, who said she voted against revoking the bylaw at a meeting on December 12, 2024, is frustrated that people are now allowed to light fires on Napier beaches with impunity during open fire seasons.
“As a council, we need to protect Napier beaches from rubbish, air pollution and destruction of native animal habitats.”
Greig said she had specific concerns about the Matariki fires.
“During the recent beach fire event, some groups responsibly put out their fire and removed all rubbish.
“However, other groups left their fire burning (posing a public burns hazard), surrounded by cans, bottles and burnt rubbish.
“Central Hawke’s Bay has signs on their beaches stating: ‘There is a total fire ban on all beaches in Central Hawke’s Bay all year round. There are no exceptions to this’.
“I’ve surveyed the Marine Parade the morning after each event and there is little left behind.
“This year, a crew of 20 volunteers did a beach clean-up on the Sunday morning and there was little for us to do, less than a wheelbarrow or two worth of rubbish between the port and Awatoto,“ Gordon said.
“I‘d say don’t light a fire on the beach when the dotterels are nesting, don’t light a fire at New Year, do it when the time is right at Matariki.”
Hawke’s Bay beaches - where can you light a fire?
There are permanent fire bans on all Mahia Peninsula beaches, on Waipatiki Beach and on all Central Hawke’s Bay Beaches and adjacent public areas.
Fires can be lit on all other Hawke’s Bay beaches during an open fire season, provided the fire is not left unattended and is completely extinguished with water.
Follow Hawke’s Bay Regional Council environmental guidelines before burning anything other than driftwood.