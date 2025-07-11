Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Opinion

Empire State another jumper on the rise for Hastings trainers: John Jenkins

By John Jenkins
Hawkes Bay Today·
8 mins to read

Empire State and rider Will Featherstone clear the last fence on their way to victory in the maiden hurdle race at last Saturday’s Waikato meeting at Te Rapa.

Empire State and rider Will Featherstone clear the last fence on their way to victory in the maiden hurdle race at last Saturday’s Waikato meeting at Te Rapa.

Opinion by John Jenkins
John Jenkins is a long-time racing journalist based in Hawke's Bay.

John Jenkins is a long-time racing journalist based in Hawke’s Bay.

The powerful Hawke’s Bay stable of Paul Nelson and Corrina McDougal look to have another promising jumper in their care in Empire State, who scored a decisive win in the maiden hurdle race at Te Rapa last Saturday.

The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today