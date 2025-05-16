Advertisement
Two English jumps jockeys based in Hawke’s Bay for winter - John Jenkins

Hawkes Bay Today
8 mins to read

Archie Loweth has come to New Zealand to boost the ranks of the country’s jumps jockeys this winter.

Opinion

John Jenkins is a longtime racing journalist based in Hawke’s Bay

Hawke’s Bay has two new additions to its depleted jockey ranks.

Two English jumps riders, Archie Loweth and Will Featherstone, have taken up offers to ride in New Zealand this winter and both have based themselves in Hawke’s Bay.

