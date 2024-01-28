Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst opening the Rissington Bailey Bridge after Cyclone Gabrielle washed the original structure away.

OPINION

As we approach the one-year anniversary of Cyclone Gabrielle, there’s no denying it’s been an incredibly tough year for Hawke’s Bay.

While much progress has been made in the recovery of our region, we acknowledge there is still a long road ahead.

Our community has pulled together with kindness, courage and commitment, bringing hope and optimism to our ongoing recovery.

We are grateful for the tireless mahi of our remarkable volunteers, businesses and wider community who have all supported each other. And of course, to our first responders and agencies who worked so hard in those first days and weeks, and continue to do so today.

Hastings District Council, Napier City Council, Central Hawke’s Bay District Council, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and Wairoa District Council have all worked together, alongside the Regional Recovery Agency, to put together commemorative services and events to acknowledge the significance of this anniversary.

There are also some smaller, community-led events planned by community groups and other organisations across the region.

Hastings ayor Sandra Hazlehurst visiting volunteers at the Tomoana Showgrounds distribution hub set up in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

In Hastings, we will be holding a commemorative service on Wednesday, February 14 at 11.30am in Civic Square. There will be a region-wide minute’s silence at midday.

This will be an opportunity to come together, reflect, acknowledge those who lost their lives and were severely impacted, and also acknowledge the many volunteers and agencies who came forward to support others in need.

The ongoing recovery continues to be a big focus for our council – from restoring our transport network to managing the Category 3 voluntary property buy-out process and supporting initiatives to ensure the resilience of our community in the face of future events.

We recognise the road to recovery is different for everyone and hope these commemorations are received in the spirit of respect, care and gratitude for our community that we hope to convey.

To show solidarity and support for our region, we encourage you to wear your heart on your sleeve by once again dressing in Hawke’s Bay colours (black and white) on February 14.

This initiative received overwhelming support when it was launched in March last year and we hope to show the same solidarity again.