“I had mean social anxiety,” she laughed.

“I come from Bridge Pā, so I thought Hastings was like this big scary town.

“But being in town and talking to people, it’s been nice because I never had that experience. You meet heaps of different people and cultures. It’s really cool.”

While she was learning the ropes of her new industry, Morrell started teaching herself how to make korowai from her home.

Korowai, traditionally known as kākahu or Māori feather cloaks, are typically worn for special occasions and represent the mana of the person wearing them.

Coming in full, half, and quarter lengths, korowai are worn to mark and celebrate weddings, graduations, tangi, significant birthdays, and other special occasions.

To make the korowai, Morrell uses a cotton fabric base which she attaches to a tankio band, a decorative border made out of wool featuring Māori patterns.

“The tankio bands have all different meanings and come from different iwi,” Morrell said.

“So Pātiki means the flounder [fish] coming from the Ngati Porou iwi. So, this represents prosperity, good luck, and favourable times.

“So that’s one of the ways we tell your story through the korowai.”

Morrell then attaches the feathers to the cotton and is finished once the fabric can no longer be seen behind the feathers, with a full-size korowai taking her anywhere from one to three weeks to complete, depending on how many other orders she has.

Morrell started sharing her creations on her personal Facebook page, which led to whānau and friends getting in touch, asking her to make one for them.

Korowai by Kataraina Morrell at her store MKM Design in Hastings. Photo / Jack Riddell

Soon, Morrell was contacted by Work and Income to go on its Flexi-wage for self-employment, a programme designed to support individuals starting their own business by providing subsidies.

Through Flexi-wage, Morrell was able to gain access to business mentoring, which helped her complete her business plan and move into her own store, MKM Designs, in September 2024.

Still in that shop, most of Morrell’s orders are from her website, which sees customers from across Aotearoa, but from as far afield as Australia, Hawaii, India, and Ireland.

She is hoping more Hawke’s Bay locals will also pop into her store on King St South, in Hastings, to view her korowai.

Morrell’s next goal is to open a store in Australia, but she has one simple message for the rangatahi of Hawke’s Bay.

“Go for your dreams,” she said.

“You’ll crack it.”

Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke’s Bay Today and has worked in radio and media in Auckland, London, Berlin, and Napier.