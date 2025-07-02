Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Napier state housing cuts: Maraenui site to stay empty, 12 years after demolition job

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
5 mins to read

The empty sites on 45-57 Bledisloe Rd will remain empty after an announcement that a 19-home social housing development will not go ahead. In the distance is a nine-home project set for completion by the end of this year. Photo / Doug Laing

The empty sites on 45-57 Bledisloe Rd will remain empty after an announcement that a 19-home social housing development will not go ahead. In the distance is a nine-home project set for completion by the end of this year. Photo / Doug Laing

Redevelopment of the residential “heart” of Maraenui, still vacant 12 years after state housing demolition in the area, has been blocked in the latest Government cutbacks of the social housing spend.

Government agency Kāinga Ora Homes and Communities says the canning of 212 projects nationwide includes 19 homes planned for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today