Cheree Kinnear on the widespread chaos across Auckland this morning and frustrated travellers at Auckland Airport. Video / Jed Bradley

Cheree Kinnear on the widespread chaos across Auckland this morning and frustrated travellers at Auckland Airport. Video / Jed Bradley

Elton John’s second Auckland show scheduled for tonight has been cancelled due to the state of emergency in the city.

It comes after concertgoers were forced to evacuate from the stadium amid flash flooding last night just half an hour before he was due to perform.

A statement from Frontier Touring released this morning reads, “It is with a very heavy heart that both Elton John concerts at Mt Smart Stadium must be cancelled.

“Weather conditions at the stadium drastically worsened across the upper North Island last night leaving promoters, Chugg Entertainment, AEG Presents and Frontier Touring with no possible option but to stop Friday’s show from going ahead.

“Auckland was subsequently declared to be in a state of emergency and we are now forced to cancel tonight’s show at Mt Smart Stadium. Promoters, emergency services and venue staff have deemed the event as unsafe due to surrounding flooding and continued disruptions to roads and patron safety across the city.”

The release urged ticketholders to check their inboxes, including junk and spam folders, for information from Ticketmaster on getting refunds.

Flooding at Elton John concert on January 27, 2023. The concert was cancelled following heavy rainfall. Photo / Tanya Young

The Rocketman himself has shared a heartbreaking statement, writing, “Two years ago, I was devastated to have to reschedule my final New Zealand shows and was committed to fulfilling my promise of returning to say a final farewell.

“This is a very difficult decision which doesn’t come lightly and I’m so sorry to all my fans who bought tickets. Cancelling shows is always the very last resort but we have to think of my team, the venue staff and fan safety.

“Vendors will be in touch regarding refunds and in the meantime my thoughts are with everyone in Auckland during this extreme weather. Please stay safe. Much love, Elton.”

Rotorua man Jason McMillan told the Herald he was due to come up to Auckland with his partner and their children for the concert tonight but were waiting for updates before starting their journey.

”We are gutted we are going miss seeing a legend, but still feeling for everyone up in Auckland who have had a horrible 24 hours. Mother Nature wins again. It’s still just a concert at the end of the day,” he said.

It comes after fans urged the music legend to postpone his shows as rain continues to batter the city.

“We would love to see you but this weather is insane. Please postpone for the safety of Aucklanders,” one person wrote.

“Someone please tell me they have cancelled the second Elton John concert tonight,” another commented.

“City is a mess, state of emergency, more rain coming, and you want to send 40k people to one place and divert emergency services to cover a concert? Just NO. CANCEL IT.”

It’s the second time the Auckland stop on his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road farewell tour has been cancelled.

Three years ago at Mt Smart, he was forced to stop playing due to being diagnosed with walking pneumonia.

He was heartbroken as he told fans, “I haven’t got much left ... I’ve completely lost my voice. I’ve got to go home. I’m so sorry.”

A few weeks later, Covid-19 hit and New Zealand, along with much of the rest of the world, was plunged into lockdown.

Elton’s New Zealand shows were rescheduled as the world waited for international music acts to return - but it’s a disappointing weekend for fans who have been waiting for their chance to see him perform for the final time.

It comes after the news DJ Fatboy Slim’s Napier concert scheduled for tonight has been cancelled, with no word yet on whether his Auckland show at Victoria Park will go ahead on Sunday.

Flooding at Auckland Domain. Photo / Brett Phibbs

And Auckland War Memorial Museum Tāmaki Paenga Hira is closed today as Auckland Domain is flooded.

A spokesperson for the museum said, “Our facilities team is closely monitoring the building and after an initial evaluation have reported that there is no damage or flooding. The team will continue to closely monitor the building during this weather event.”

Kelly Tarlton’s Sea Life Aquarium is also closed due to flooding, according to their website, aiming to reopen tomorrow at 9.30am.

Auckland Zoo is shut today and tomorrow due to the flooding, amid reports of staff being called in to work early this morning for clean-up with items like industrial-size fridges being washed away.







