Charli XCX and Lorde singing and dancing to the Girl, so confusing remix during the UK singer's 32nd birthday party in LA. Photo / X @seancellmore
Kiwi songstress Lorde joined several celebs in attending Charli XCX’s birthday bash, and any concerns over the pair’s suspected ‘feud’ have washed away with a video showing the pair dancing and hugging it out to their hit remix.
British singer Charli XCX is celebrating her 32nd birthday in style, embracing the craze of “Brat summer” as huge stars turned out for an on-brand rave with the Essex-born pop star on Saturday night.
The 360 singer held celebrations in Los Angeles on August 3, the day after her 32nd birthday on August 2, arriving at the party in a white cut T-shirt and charcoal micro-shorts, donning leather boots, a black bag and sunglasses to complete the look.
Charli XCX, whose real name is Charlotte Aitchison, has been in the music business for some time, having released hits such as I Love It, Boom Clap, and Boys.
While the word “brat” may come off as offensive, the star explained on TikTok that brat is “that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and like maybe says some like dumb things sometimes, who like feels herself but then also like maybe has a breakdown ... It’s brat, you’re brat, that’s brat.”
This sparked an online trend dubbed “brat girl summer” that has gained traction within Gen Z and millennial circles, and everyone from Kamala Harris to Billie Eilish has been getting on board, bringing unprecedented hype to Charli XCX’s new music.
New Zealand’s most prolific songstress, Lorde, arrived in a similar smart-casual outfit. Wearing a black bandeau top, a white skirt and leather shoes, the Perfect Places musician (born Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Conner) entered the venue in pigtails and shades, mirroring Charli XCX’s monochromatic fit.
When Brat was released, fans turned their heads to Lorde as the inspiration for the song Girl, so confusing, pointing to lyrics like “They say we’ve got the same hair” and “You’re all about writing poems” as signs that the track was about the Kiwi singer.
However, they appeared to “work it out on the remix”, taking turns singing verses about feeling insecure and how they projected those insecurities on to each other instead of reconciling them.
It seems that being candid with each other about their feelings paid off, and the two singers were spotted happily dancing and singing along to the song during the birthday bash.
Glen Powell, the up-and-coming actor taking over Hollywood with films like Anyone But You, Twisters, and Hit Man, arrived at the celebrations in a plain black T-shirt, jeans and tan boots, nodding to his Texan heritage.
Nelly Furtado, one of the biggest artists of the Noughties, posted a video of the party on her Instagram, writing “Happy birthday @charli_xcx [kissing face emoji]”.
Lukas Kage, a 29-year-old actor who has appeared in roles in You and Euphoria, also shared a video of the two pop singers dancing to their remix on his Instagram.
Billie Eilish — who recently jumped on a remix of the song Guess from Brat’s deluxe album — was rumoured to be invited, although the 22-year-old did not appear to make it to the party.
Since then, Brat has grown beyond being an experimental pop album, and media outlets such as CNN and MSNBC are beginning to speculate whether globally recognised musicians like Charli XCX have the cultural power to influence this year’s US presidential election.