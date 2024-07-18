Why Bruce Willis’ family talk about his dementia publicly

Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis in September 2019. Photo / Getty Images

Actor Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023. His daughter explains why his family have chosen to share their private struggles with the world.

Tallulah Willis wants to use her family’s struggles to “help other people”.

The 30-year-old actress - who is the daughter of Die Hard star Bruce Willis and his ex-wife Demi Moore - said after her father was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) just over two years ago, she and her family have found it “really special” to use their public platforms to “spread awareness” of the degenerative condition.

Speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show, she said: “What’s going on with my dad is that he has a really aggressive cognitive disease, a form of dementia that is very rare.

“I think [being open] is twofold. On one hand, it’s who we are as a family but also it’s really important to spread awareness about FTD because we had no idea. And to advance and use, again, it’s like the bigger version of what I’m trying to do.