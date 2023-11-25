Scout Willis spends Thanksgiving with her father, Bruce Willis. Photo / Instagram

Bruce Willis is celebrating Thanksgiving with his family, now a new photo shared by his daughter Scout Willis has revealed the extent of his health battle.

The 68-year-old actor retired from Hollywood last year after announcing he had been diagnosed with Frontotemporal dementia. In the time since, his family - including ex-wife Demi Moore, have shared regular updates with fans, however the latest update may be the most confronting for fans.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Scout, 32, shared a video of herself holding hands with her dad. Captioning the story “my guy”, she could be seen holding a hand out to her dad to which he absently looked at it before placing his hand in hers.

Scout Willis holds her father's hand as they celebrate Thanksgiving. Photo / Instagram

Willis’ form of dementia causes deterioration in behaviour, personality and language.

Scout - who has siblings in Bruce’s four other daughters, Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, who he shares with Emma Willis, plus Rumer, 35, and Tallulah, 29, who he shared with Moore - later shared another photo of herself smiling as her dad gently cupped her face with his hand.

It comes days after Rumer shared a throwback photo of her and Bruce with the caption, “Really missing my papa today,” and weeks after one of the actor’s old friends, Glen Gordon Caron shared a heartbreaking update about Bruce’s dementia decline.

Scout Willis shared a sweet photo of Bruce gently cupping her face with his hand. Photo / Instagram

Speaking to the New York Post, Caron, said he had noticed a sharp decline in Willis’ health during his monthly visits.





“I have tried very hard to stay in his life,” Caron said. “The thing that makes [his disease] so mind-blowing is [that] if you’ve ever spent time with Bruce Willis, there is no one who had any more joie de vivre than he. He loved life and … just adored waking up every morning and trying to live life to its fullest.”

The director went on to say Willis might be the same person, but it’s as if he is “seeing life through a screen door” and noted it’s only the first one to three minutes where the actor recognises his friend. He also said the actor was unable to do his favourite day-to-day activities like reading.



