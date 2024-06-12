Charles (then the Prince of Wales) presents actor Kevin Spacey with his honorary KBE for services to the theatre, arts education and international culture at Clarence House on June 16, 2016. Photo / Getty Images

Charles (then the Prince of Wales) presents actor Kevin Spacey with his honorary KBE for services to the theatre, arts education and international culture at Clarence House on June 16, 2016. Photo / Getty Images

Actor Kevin Spacey has claimed in an interview with Piers Morgan that King Charles indirectly sent him a message of ‘support’ following the multiple accusations of sexual assault made against him.

King Charles allegedly sent Kevin Spacey an indirect message of “support” upon hearing news of the many accusations against the actor.

Spacey - who has faced multiple sexual offence allegations in recent years, appeared on Piers Morgan’s Uncensored show last night, where he claimed he had received a message from the King.

While he said he had not heard “directly” from the 75-year-old monarch, the House of Cards actor said a message from Charles was passed onto him through others.

King Charles (then the Prince of Wales) greets Kevin Spacey at The Prince's Trust Celebrate Success Awards in London in 2015. Photo / Getty Images

The revelation came about when the actor - who met Charles a number of times through The Princes’s Trust and was presented with an honourary knighthood by the now-King, was asked by Morgan whether he had heard from Charles.

“No, I haven’t heard from him directly, no.” Spacey replied.

Morgan further pressed the actor, who then admitted: “I heard a message, yes, and I’m very, very grateful for that.”

He clarified the type of message, stating it was to give the actor “support” and when asked if it meant a lot to the actor, Spacey said: “Yeah, but look, I don’t want to drag him into all this.”

Spacey became an ambassador for The Prince’s Trust in the early 2000s. The trust was set up by Charles when he was the Prince of Wales and aims to provide support to disadvantaged young people between the ages of 11 and 30, as they try to get a job, start a business or to build confidence within themselves.

Elsewhere in his interview with Morgan, Spacey said Charles has done an “extraordinary” job to build the trust into what it is today.

Last year, Spacey was acquitted of a number of sexual offences that were said to have taken place between 2001 and 2013. In the following months, a documentary titled Spacey Unmasked aired in the United Kingdom, in which men made incriminating allegations against the star.

He appeared on Morgan’s show this week, confessing to being “too handsy” in the past and breaking down in tears when discussing his legal debts worth “many millions”.