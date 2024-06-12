Actor Kevin Spacey sat down with Piers Morgan. Photo / Piers Morgan Uncensored

Warning: mention of sexual assault

Interviewed by Piers Morgan, actor Kevin Spacey denies groping people and instead preferred the term ‘caressed’.

Kevin Spacey has admitted that he was “handsy” with other men and his behaviour was “pushing the boundaries”.

In an interview for Piers Morgan Uncensored, the actor denied he had groped people and instead preferred the term “caressed”.

He broke down at one point in the interview as he said the claims had caused him to lose his home and that he owes “many millions” in legal bills.

Spacey was acquitted on sexual offence charges against four men last year at a trial in London, which covered the period 2001 and 2013.

He has denied allegations from several other men made in a recent Channel 4 documentary.

The Oscar-winning star said he had been guilty of “pushing the boundaries” with his past behaviour.

“In what way?” Morgan asked.

“Being too handsy. Touching someone sexually in a way that I didn’t know at the time they didn’t want,” Spacey replied.

When Morgan told him that “some people would say that is criminal, that if you grope people in a sexual way against their wishes, that is a crime”, Spacey said: “I agree that the word ‘grope’ is a very odd word. I personally… I have caressed people. I have been gentle with people.

“That is the way I am. You’re making a pass at someone, you don’t want to be aggressive. You want to be gentle. You want to see if they’re going to respond positively.

“I think the word itself [grope] is not a word that I associate with my experience.”

Told by Morgan that sexual advances “by definition become non-consensual” if they are repelled, Spacey replied: “Then they should let you know they don’t want you to do it, so that you can understand it’s non-consensual and stop.”

Spacey’s use of the term “handsy” echoes comments made by Guy Pearce, who acted with him in the 1997 film LA Confidential.

Asked in a 2018 interview what Spacey had been like to work with, Pearce replied: “Amazing actor. Incredible actor. Slightly difficult time with Kevin, yeah. He’s a handsy guy. Thankfully, I was 29 and not 14.”

Pearce clarified some days later: “I very much understand that it’s too sensitive a topic to be brushed off. Although I wasn’t sexually assaulted or molested, I was made to feel uncomfortable. I addressed and handled the situation when it took place, hence my regret at making it public now.”

Elsewhere in the interview with Morgan, broadcast on YouTube, Spacey discussed his financial woes. He owes millions in legal bills.

“This week, where I have been living in Baltimore is being foreclosed on. My house is being sold at auction,” he said.

“I’m not quite sure where I’m going to live now, but I have been in Baltimore since we started shooting House of Cards.”

Spacey said he had not heard from Robin Wright, his co-star in House of Cards, since he was dropped from the Netflix drama.

He said his goal now is “to prove that I’m a man of good character”, and to “get back on the horse” with his acting career.

Spacey spoke about the support he had received from famous friends, including Sir Elton John and David Furnish. Sir Elton emailed him days after the first allegations about Spacey were made.

“Elton was the first email I got on Oct 30 of 2017, saying, ‘We love you, whatever you need, we’re here for you.’ And Elton has been there, and David has been there, ever since,” he said.



