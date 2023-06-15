Kevin Spacey has made a bold claim mere weeks before his sex offence trial is due to start in London. Photo / Steven Senne, AP, File

Kevin Spacey has made a bold claim amid news he will face a further seven sex offence charges.

The 63-year-old actor has made headlines this week after claiming people are “ready to hire” him if his pending UK trial finds him innocent.

Spacey’s claim comes after he was charged in London last year on four counts of sexual assault, allegedly committed between 2005 and 2013. The House of Cards actor has pled not guilty to the charges and continues to maintain his innocence and it seems he is remaining optimistic about the future of his career.

Speaking to Zeit magazine, the star said: “I know that there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London. The second that happens, they’re ready to move forward.”

Kevin Spacey arrives at federal court for a civil lawsuit trial in New York. Photo / AP

Spacey added: “It’s a time in which a lot of people are very afraid that if they support me, they will be cancelled.”

During the interview, the actor also spoke openly about his upcoming trial which is due to start later this month on June 28, and said he has hopes it will go in the same direction as the Anthony Rapp case – where it was found the actor did not molest actor Rapp when Rapp was 14.

He said: “The moment scrutiny is applied, these things fall apart. That’s what happened in the Rapp trial, and that’s what will happen in this case.”

Spacey was found not liable in the lawsuit in which Rapp sought US$40 million (NZ$64.1m) in damages.

Spacey also declared about the legal action against him: “In 10 years, it won’t mean anything.” Adding: “My work will live longer than I will, and that’s what will be remembered.”

It comes after the actor made his first speaking appearance since the shock allegations caused a derailment in his career. The star appeared at the National Cinema Museum in the northern city of Turin in January to receive a lifetime achievement award also known as the Stella della Mole Award, from the museum,

“I am truly blessed and grateful and humbled. And my heart is very full tonight toward the National Museum of Cinema for having had the ‘le palle’ to invite me tonight,” Spacey said as he used the Italian word for a male body part associated with courage.

“By presenting this award, they are making a strong defence of artistic achievement and for that they should be applauded,” Spacey said.