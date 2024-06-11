Piers Morgan has interviewed disgraced Hollywood star, Kevin Spacey. Photo / Piers Morgan

Kevin Spacey has confessed to being “too handsy” with people in the past during a sit down interview with British journalist Piers Morgan.

Last year, the actor was acquitted of a number of sexual offences that were said to have taken place between 2001 and 2013. Now, just one month after a documentary titled, Spacey Unmasked aired in the UK, in which men made incriminating allegations against the star, he has spoken out.

Spacey’s two-hour interview with Morgan will air in the UK later today, with a teaser trailer for the interview showing the 64-year-old star confessing his goal amid the allegations - both old and new, “is to prove that I’m a man of good character”.

The two-time Oscar winner will have to defend himself once more next year after he was accused by another man of sexual assault. The trial is expected to take place in the UK early next year, The Mirror reports.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor can be seen breaking down in tears as he revealed the consequences of his recent legal woes.

Stating his Baltimore residence has been sold to help pay off his debut, the House of Cards star told Morgan: “My house is being sold at auction. So I have to go back to Baltimore and put all my things in storage.”

“I’m not quite sure where I’m going to live now, but I have been in Baltimore since we started shooting House of Cards there.”.

NEW: Actor Kevin Spacey starts crying during an interview with Piers Morgan, says he owes millions of dollars in legal fees.



Morgan: Are you facing bankruptcy?



Spacey: We've managed to sort of dodge it, at least as of today.



Morgan: How much money do you have?



Spacey:… pic.twitter.com/E9ZQB7B9Xn — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 11, 2024

Morgan appears to further press the actor and asked whether he will have to declare bankruptcy to which Spacey said while there has been a “couple of times” he thought he would have to file, he has managed to “dodge it”.

He then revealed he has no money left adding, he owes “a lot of legal bills” that he estimates come to “many millions”.

Elsewhere in his interview, the former A-lister tearfully admitted he has been “too handsy” in the past and has previously been “touching someone sexually in a way that I didn’t know at the time they didn’t want”.

The teaser trailer ends with Morgan telling the star: “I don’t think I’m getting the full story there Kevin,” to which the actor responded: “That’s because you have your newspaper hat on.”

The interview comes one month after the actor sat down with Kiwi-born UK-based journalist Dan Wootton, where he denied the allegations made against him in Spacey Unmasked.

Kevin Spacey sat down with Piers Morgan. Photo / Piers Morgan Uncensored

“I can’t go through this again, allowing myself to be baselessly attacked without defending myself,” Spacey said. “I take full responsibility for my past behaviour and my actions, but I cannot and will not take responsibility or apologise to anyone who’s made up stuff about me or exaggerated stories about me.”

The American Beauty star was acquitted of sexual assault charges in July last year. It was his second court win within two years after he won the US$40 million ($65.1m) case brought against him Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp in 2022.

Spacey first faced allegations in 2017 at the beginning of the industry-changing #Metoo movement.

Spacey Unmasked is available to view on ThreeNow.