Drew Barrymore hosted a bizarre TV chat with the US Vice President, which has since been dubbed “one of the cringiest things I’ve ever seen”. Photo / Getty and Drew Barrymore Show

Drew Barrymore hosted a bizarre TV chat with the US Vice President, which has since been dubbed “one of the cringiest things I’ve ever seen”. Photo / Getty and Drew Barrymore Show

Drew Barrymore has become synonymous with her signature interview style, having heartfelt chats with celebrities that cover personal topics and quirky takes. However, the talk show host has recently been slammed as “cringe” for her interview with the US Vice President.

Barrymore is under fire online for making a bizarre comment during her chat with Vice President Kamala Harris, whom she dubbed as “Momala of the country”, reports news.com.au.

On this week’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the two high-profile women kept politics out of the conversation as they spoke about their blended families.

After Barrymore praised her children’s step mum, Harris confessed that she doesn’t use the label “step-parent” when it comes to her husband’s kids.

“I love Disney. However, Disney kind of messed that up for a lot of us over the years — you know, the evil step-parent,” Harris said. “Their word for me is Momala.”

Later on in the programme, the 50 First Dates actress brought up Harris’ endearing name for herself, urging the Vice President to be “Momala” of the United States.

“I keep thinking in my head that we all need a mum. I’ve been thinking that we really all need a tremendous hug in the world right now,” Barrymore shared as she moved closer to Harris.

“But in our country, we need you to be Momala of the country.”

The talk show host then took hold of Harris’ hand as the politician seemingly grinned uncomfortably.

Watchers of the show flooded social media with comments regarding the awkward moment, which has been dubbed “super creepy” and “weird” online.

“This is so embarrassing @DrewBarrymore is almost in her lap,” one person shared on X - formerly Twitter - while another chimed in, “This has got to be one of the cringiest things I’ve ever seen.”

A third person added, “If Drew got any closer to Momala, she’d be sitting in her lap,” while another questioned, “Have we reached peak cringe yet?”

Even X owner and SpaceX founder Elon Musk shared his two cents on the interaction, commenting a face palm emoji on the now-viral video.