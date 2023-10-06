The talk show has found itself at the centre of controversy after Drew Barrymore announced plans to resume production before the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike had ended. Photo / Others

The talk show has found itself at the centre of controversy after Drew Barrymore announced plans to resume production before the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike had ended. Photo / Others

It seems Drew Barrymore is facing backlash for her controversial choice after she announced plans to resume production before the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike had ended.

Following the announcement of her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show’s return, it’s been revealed it is coming back without its three head writers.

Sources have told The Hollywood Reporter that writers Chelsea White, Cristina Kinon and Liz Koe - who share the role of co-head writer on the talk show - have refused deals to return now that the WGA strike order has been lifted.

Three writers have refused deals to return now that the WGA strike order has been lifted. Photo / Rodin Eckenroth, Getty Images

The programme is due to return with its first new episode in months on October 16, but bosses are having to interview new writers to replace the three departing team members.

Barrymore previously performed a U-turn amid the strike following backlash when she revealed she was preparing to return to the studio to start filming the fourth season.

She wrote on Instagram: “I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over.

“I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward.

“And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon.”

The decision received support from CBS Media Ventures, which produces The Drew Barrymore Show.

The company told Entertainment Tonight: “We support Drew’s decision to pause the show’s return and understand how complex and difficult this process has been for her.”

Barrymore previously took to Instagram to offer an emotional apology for her decision to return amid the writers’ strike.

Drew previously apologised on Instagram for her decision to return amid the writers’ strike. Photo / Michael Loccisano, Getty Images

The actress also explained that she thought it was the best route forward at the time.

In a now-deleted video, Barrymore shared: “I wanted to own a decision so that it wasn’t a PR-protected situation and I would just take full responsibility for my actions.

“I know there’s just nothing I can do that will make this OK for those it is not OK with. I fully accept that. I fully understand that.”