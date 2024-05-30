Bruce Willis and his daughter Rumer and granddaughter Louetta. Photo / Instagram @rumerwillis

Bruce Willis’ daughter has made an adorable confession about his relationship with his granddaughter.

The Die Hard actor has retreated from the public eye after being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) but his daughter Rumer Willis has told fans he is doing “good” and she loves seeing him interact with her 13-month-old little girl Louetta.

Appearing on the Today in the US, Rumer said of her dad: “He’s so good. I actually got to see him right before I came out [to New York].

“And Lou is just starting to walk a little bit, and she was walking over to him, and it was so sweet.

“It’s so nice because I feel like my dad is just like - he’s a girl dad, through and through. It almost unlocks that kind of little-kid, girl-dad thing. He’s so sweet with her.

“I saw him with my sisters, my little sisters. So you’re seeing that all come back again.”

Bruce Willis and his granddaughter, Louetta. Photo / Instagram @rumerwillis

In 2022, Bruce’s family - including 35-year-old Rumer, her mom Demi Moore, sisters Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30, as well as the Pulp Fiction star’s wife Emma Heming and their kids Mabel, 12, and 9-year-old Evelyn - announced he was retiring from acting after being diagnosed with speech and language disorder aphasia, with his dementia diagnosis then confirmed the following year.

Rumer explained it is “so important” for them to speak publicly about Bruce’s health issues in the hope they can offer comfort and support to others in similar situations.

She said: “Our vulnerability and transparency as a family about what he’s going through to me is so important because if it can have any impact on another family that is struggling in any way with something like this, or bring more attention to the disease in hopes of finding a cure or anything that can be of service to anybody else, I think is really important.”

Rumer - who has her daughter with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas - is touched by the outpouring of love and support she’s had in the wake of her father’s diagnosis.

Demi Moore posted an image on Instagram of her ex Bruce Willis playing with his granddaughter Louetta who is the first child of his daughter Rumer. Photo / demimoore, Instagram

She said: “People will stop me on the street or at the airport, wherever it is, and are so effusive about how much they love him, how much of an impact he’s had on them, or just that they’re sending love to our family.

“And it really makes me a proud daughter, honestly, to just see how much love he’s getting.”