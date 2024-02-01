Demi Moore and Bruce Willis have remained close since their divorce in 2000. Photo / Instagram @demimoore

Bruce Willis’ ex-wife Demi Moore is staying close to the star amid his ongoing battle with dementia.

Appearing on Good Morning America while promoting her new series The Feud: Capote Vs The Swans, the actress gave a positive update on Willis’ current condition.

“I think, given the givens, he’s doing very well,” Moore shared.

“What I’ll say is what I say to my children, which is it’s important to just meet them where they’re at and not hold onto what isn’t,” she added. “Because there’s great beauty and sweetness and loving and joy out of that.”

After 13 years of marriage, Willis and Moore divorced in 2000 but have maintained a close friendship in the years since.

The couple are often seen together celebrating special occasions or spending time with their three daughters, Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 29.

Willis and Moore both remarried following their split. Willis married Emma Heming and welcomed two daughters, Mabel Ray, now 11, and Evelyn Penn, 9, while Moore married Ashton Kutcher in 2005 before splitting in 2013.

Last year the family revealed in a statement to the public that Willis had been diagnosed with FTD - frontotemporal dementia, after his aphasia diagnosis in 2022.

The diagnosis prompted the actor to retire from films, with his last movie being Paradise City filmed in 2021. The Los Angeles Times reported the actor had been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years.

In interviews with almost two dozen industry professionals, the news outlet reported they all “expressed concern about Willis’ wellbeing”.

Since his diagnosis, Moore has given huge support to Willis and his family - even reportedly moving into his home to join his care team.

Actor Bruce Willis poses with wife Emma Heming, ex-wife Demi Moore and the five children they share. Photo / @demimoore

In March last year, Radar reported that Moore has been a “rock” for the family, with a source telling the outlet: “At first no one outside the family could understand what Demi was doing living with her ex and his new wife but now it makes sense.”

“Demi has been a rock for the family and is determined to make sure every day Bruce has left on Earth will be filled with love.”

It comes after Moore appeared on Andy Cohen’s radio show, where she encouraged other families struggling with dementia to “let go”.

When asked: “What message do you have for people out there who have family members who have dementia?”

Moore said: “When you let go of who they’ve been or who you think they [should be], or who even you would like them to be, you can then really stay in the present.

“Take in the joy … the love that is present and there for all that they are, not all that they’re not.”