Actor Bruce Willis poses with wife Emma Heming, ex-wife Demi Moore and the five children they share. Photo / @demimoore

Actor Bruce Willis poses with wife Emma Heming, ex-wife Demi Moore and the five children they share. Photo / @demimoore

Bruce Willis has appeared in a rare photo with his whole family - including his five kids, his ex-wife Demi Moore and current wife Emma Heming.

In the photos shared to Instagram by Moore, the 67-year-old actor, who retired this year after being diagnosed with aphasia, smiles as he poses with the family in front of a Christmas tree.

“We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!” Moore wrote in the caption. The photos featured the ex-couple’s daughters Tallulah, 28, Scout, 31, and Rumer, 34, as well as Willis’ children with Heming, Mabel Ray, 10, and Evelyn Penn, 8.

Moore even snapped a photo of Willis and Heming lovingly holding hands at the dinner table.

Several of their celebrity friends took to Instagram to comment, including Kyle Richards, who wrote, “Merry Christmas Yo all!”

Heming added, “What a fun evening”, along with a red heart emoji.

In March this year it was revealed that Willis was suffering from aphasia, a condition affecting his ability to speak and understand language.

A source close to the family that his condition has declined and that his family is coming together to make the most of their time with him.

“They know he won’t be around forever,” the source claimed. “So they’re cherishing every single moment.”

Moore has reportedly been in “constant contact” with Willis and Heming, they added.

“She takes every opportunity she can to spend time with him. If she’s not there by his side, she’s calling on the phone just so Bruce can hear her voice.”

The family is now spending the holidays together in Idaho, like they do every year.

“It was always a special time,” the source added. “The family traditions they loved continued, like their pajama parties and game nights.”