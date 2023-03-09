Actor Bruce Willis poses with wife Emma Heming, ex-wife Demi Moore and the five children they share. Photo / @demimoore

Demi Moore has reportedly moved in to join the care team for her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, following his worsening health struggles.

The news of the actress, 60, moving in with Willis, 67, his wife, Emma Heming, 44, and their two kids comes just a few weeks after the family revealed in a joint statement that Willis had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Radar reports that Moore has been a “rock” for the family.

“At first no one outside the family could understand what Demi was doing living with her ex and his new wife, but now it makes sense,” they said.

“Demi has been a rock for the family and is determined to make sure every day Bruce has left on Earth will be filled with love.”

Moore and Willis were married from 1987 until 2000 and share three children, Rumer, 33, Scout, 30 and Tallulah, 28.

It’s not the first time the unconventional exes have shared a home in recent years.

The family – including Willis and Moore’s three adult children – spent time quarantining together in Idaho at the height of the pandemic.

Willis’ new wife, Heming, was delayed in joining them after a medical emergency involving one of their two young children. However, the trio eventually flew from Los Angeles to be with the others.

In 2021, Moore opened up about their unusual pandemic arrangement to Naomi Campbell for her YouTube series, No Filter With Naomi.

“There’s been a lot of challenges and a lot of tragedy with the pandemic, but I also think there’s been a lot of gifts and blessings,” she said.

“I personally feel like I was really grateful for things slowing down and the time that we had … It has allowed us to re-evaluate what’s important.”

Around that time, a source close to the former couple told Page Six that the stars had always had “a very unusual divorce”.

“Even when Demi was married to Ashton [Kutcher, from 2005 to 2013], they always had a very close relationship. Demi was right there at Bruce’s roast on Comedy Central in 2018,” the source said.

“The whole family is very supportive of him and have tried to make things good for him.”

Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with dementia, his family has shared. Photo / @rumerwillis

Even without blood ties, Moore and Heming share love for the other’s girls.

“Our family, regardless of what the shape of it is, it’s important to keep together and for the little ones to feel comfortable with me and to know me so they also know their sisters better,” Moore told Campbell.

“While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” Heming, along with Moore, and Willis’ five daughters, said in a statement on the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration website.

“FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know.”

His family explained that there is no cure for FTD, which often sees patients suffer personality changes, speech difficulty and motor impairment.

“Bruce has always found joy in life and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us,” the statement went on.

“We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible.”

Willis’ family first announced he would be stepping away from acting last March after being diagnosed with aphasia — a condition that can affect a person’s ability to speak, write and understand verbal and written language.