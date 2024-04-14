Bruce Willis & Emma Heming Willis in a series of throwback pictures posted to Instagram. Photo / Instagram

Emma Heming Willis, the wife of actor Bruce Willis, has posted several throwback photos of her husband.

Heming Willis, 47, noted she had become “caught in the old photo and video vortex” as she took to Instagram Stories on April 13 to share the collection of photos.

“Send help!” she said jokingly to her followers.

She proceeded to share several photos of herself and others with Bruce, 69, beginning with a photo of the couple on the set of A Good Day to Die Hard.

The photo shows Heming Willis standing with Willis and his daughter Scout while he was on set shooting the final instalment of the Die Hard film franchise.

She added that the photo was taken in Budapest, Hungary, in 2012 - one year before the film’s release. Willis can be seen with fake blood over his body and clothes.

The next photo revealed an adorable moment between Willis and his daughter Mabel.

In Heming Willis’ post, the photo shows her husband walking along the street with Mabel, now 12, sitting on his shoulders and reading a book.

Another photo from the vault was a black-and-white snap of the couple. Writing the caption, “A cellular level kinda love,” she can be seen kissing Willis on his cheek as she wrapped her arms around him.

She also posted a video of Willis enthusiastically playing a harmonica with the simple caption: “Just because.”

The couple married in 2009 after meeting two years before. They share two children together, Mabel and Evelyn, 9.

She often makes statements about her love for Willisand their family. He was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in February 2023 and has since stepped back from acting, with his family spending “every moment” with him while they can.

The couple marked their 15th wedding anniversary on March 21, and Heming Willis celebrated their special day by writing on Instagram that she’s “so proud of what we have and continue to create”.

“Today marks our 15th wedding anniversary! And today, I can make a choice. I can wallow in sorrow or I can celebrate it. I call this the ‘remarkable reframe’,” she wrote in her caption.

“What I know is there is so much to celebrate. Our union and connection is probably stronger than ever. We have two bright, fun and healthy daughters. We have a family unit that is built on mutual respect and admiration. And simply, I just love and adore the man I married.”

Only a few days before that, Willis had his 69th birthday. Heming Willis shared a similarly heartwarming post in celebration, with a photo of the actor holding one of his daughters.

“Just like you, we simply adore him. What you might not know, but maybe you could imagine, that being wrapped in his arms is the safest place in this whole wide world,” Heming Willis wrote.

“He’s a true gentle-man. With so much love to give and share. That’s what I get to see, his true core. I can tell you, it’s so pure and ever so good.

“Happy brthday my love. You are the gift that keeps giving.”