Are you old if you don't use these Gen Z slang terms? Photo / Getty Images

If you think you’re getting the hang of the “hip” workplace slang - think again. A Gen Z woman has revealed you may be slightly behind when it comes to your in-office vernacular.

Allegra Miles has made a shocking revelation regarding acceptable slang, branding popular millennial phrases “out of date”.

The 21-year-old shocked her followers as she revealed the adequate Gen Z-approved replacements for popular Gen X terms in a TikTok video.

Miles says popular millennial phrases such as “Yolo”, “game”, “slay”, “on point” and “vibe” are out of style and have been replaced with newer terms.

As an example, she claims people should stop saying “vibe” and instead use “type beat”.

“This one might seem a little abstract but it makes sense in my brain, and that’s ‘vibe’ to ‘type beat’,” she says.

“You could say, ‘The restaurant has a really intimate vibe’, or you could say, ‘It’s a chill Italian-type beat’.”

The once-cool phrase “on point”, which means something is exactly right or perfect, should be replaced with “locked in”, according to the TikToker.

“These are not quite exactly the same but definitely the same energy,” the Gen Z woman says.

Using the word “game” when discussing someone’s ability to charm a partner is apparently out of date. Instead, Miles says people should use “rizz” - short for “charisma”.

“Yolo”, short for “you only live once”, rocketed to popularity when rapper Drake used the acronym to promote his 2011 mixtape.

However, Miles revealed that Gen Z is phasing out the word in favour of: “F*** it, we ball”.

This is the year Gen Z takes over. Photo / 123RF

The popular term “slay”, which is used to describe something really cool or someone who has done something really well, should be replaced with “eat”.

“They both are epic ways to hype people up,” she says.

“I like all of these terms, I’m not saying one is better than the other, [they’re] just things in my life [which] I’ve observed have changed over the years.”

Social media users flooded the comments section, thanking the TikToker for her advice

“This teacher says thank you,” one shared, while another noted: “I’ve never heard ‘type beat’ in my life - I’m 31, for reference.”

A third person wrote: “As a millennial, thanks for keeping me up on the ‘lingo’,” while another quipped: “I’ve never felt older.”