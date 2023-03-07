A Sydney relationship expert explains new dating terms created by 18- to 25-year-olds, admitting even she struggles to translate Gen Z sometimes. Photo / Getty Images

A “dating dictionary” of terms used by Gen Z singles has been created in response to widespread confusion from older generations.

Tinder has released a handy guide after research showed 62 per cent of 18- to 25-year-olds feel they speak a very different language than older singles when it comes to dating.

Sydney sex and relationships expert Georgia Grace explained the “dating dictionary” can help everyone - even those who aren’t dating and are in a relationship.

“Although the basics of dating haven’t really changed, the majority of Gen Z’s feel that they speak a very different language than their parents and grandparents when it comes to dating,” Grace told news.com.au.

“While it’s not too much of a concern - because typically people are dating within their generation - the dictionary will make it easier to have dating conversations across different generations.

“It is fascinating to read.”

Many of the terms included were identified in the Tinder Year In Swipe 2022 report published in December.

“Predominantly it’s the young singles who are coining these new phrases and terms to loosely define their relationship status and they’re going viral on social media and being shared among their friend groups,” Grace said.

“Language is constantly evolving but with the use of tech we are seeing it change even quicker.

Sydney sex and relationships expert Georgia Grace thinks the “dating dictionary” can help everyone – even those who aren’t dating and are in a relationship. Photo / 123rf

“It evolves at such a rapid pace that even I have to ask someone from my team to translate a new dating term sometimes - and it’s my job... to stay on top of relationship trends.”

New additions to dating dictionary

A phrase highlighted by Tinder as something those over the age of 25 may never have heard before includes “cushioning”, which refers to keeping several back-up relationships to soften the blow if your main one doesn’t last.

“Situationship” is another addition to modern vocabulary which describes the sticky in-between status when someone is more than a hook-up, but not quite a couple.

Another relatively-unknown term to be featured is “dateview”, coined to describe when a date feels more like an interview.

Grace said there were some new terms emerging in 2023 too, including “kitten fishing” and “rizz”.

“[Kitten fishing] refers to tweaking or embellishing certain aspects of your life, appearance etc to make yourself more appealing on dating apps - different to catfishing, which is pretending to be someone else entirely,” Georgia explained.

“Rizz is shorthand for Charisma - you have an allure, you’re engaging, you’re basically irresistible.”

The full Australian dating dictionary can be viewed here.