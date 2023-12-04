As Oxford Languages reveals its Gen Z "word of the year", we look at this year's slang. Photo / AP

Having a hard time keeping up with Gen-Z’s ever-changing list of slang words? You’re not the only one.

This morning, Oxford Languages revealed that “rizz” has been announced as 2023′s “word of the year”.

The term, which was catapulted to popularity by Spider-Man actor Tom Holland in a Buzzfeed interview seven months ago, is the slang term for “romantic appeal” or charm and is short for “charisma”, reports Daily Mail.

Other words that nearly nabbed the prize were “Swiftie”, “beige flag”, “situationship” and “de-influencing”.

In the wake of these words rising in favour, other well-known slang terms have since fallen out of fashion - as older generations’ vernacular is slowly being dubbed old school by Gen Alpha.

And just as you get used to a phrase - be it “slay”, “yeet” or “bet” - it’s suddenly no longer trendy.

Here is a guide to what words to phase out of your vocabulary if you want to be cool with the kids.

Are you a “sigma”? Do you have “rizz”? The youngest generation is bamboozling its elders with terms all their own. Photo / Kookie Santos, The New York Times

What’s out?

According to Generation Alpha, using the words “slay”, “bet” and the laughing emoji makes you look old.

The slang words, popular with those aged 13-26, are “out” and newer terms such as “GYAT”, “preppy” and the crying emoji are in.

Influencer Nicole Pellegrino, 31, from New Jersey recently posted a video on Tiktok chatting to her “Gen Alpha” sister and her “bestie”.

Gen Alpha, those currently aged 13 and under, have revealed that if you laugh when texting, you should send the crying emoji instead.

“If something is funny, you do the crying emoji, no one laughs by laughing,” Nicole’s sister says in the video.

“The skull is used if you’re insulting someone, as a joke,” she continues.

Some of the beloved Gen Z words allegedly getting the boot are:

Rizz was catapulted to popularity by Spider-Man actor Tom Holland in a Buzzfeed interview seven months ago. Photo / Getty Images

Slay: A broad term that can casually mean “good job” or also refer to the ostentatious and/or fabulous quality of something.

Bet: A term of agreement, meaning “okay” or “for sure”.

Bougie: Meaning dressed in a posh or sophisticated way, and living a fancy lifestyle.

Yeet: To violently and forcefully throw something.

Extra: Over the top, and deeply dramatic.

Shook: Shaken, bewildered, surprised.

Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in November. Thousands of "Swifties" attended the superstar’s first concert in Argentina. Photo / AP

What’s in?

Oxford University Press experts revealed the shortlist of eight words and phrases that were nominated this year to reflect the mood, ethos and preoccupations of 2023.

Although “rizz’s” acclaim is thought to have blown up after Holland used the term, it is widely credited with having been introduced by YouTuber and Twitch streamer Kai Cenat.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, online language learning platform Preply revealed their US survey of the most used slang words in 2023.

The below terms are a mixture of results from both investigations, as well as words claimed to be relevant by Gen Alpha on social media:

Rizz: Internet slang for romantic charm or appeal.

Swiftie: An enthusiastic fan of the singer Taylor Swift.

De-influencing: The practice of discouraging people from buying particular products, or of encouraging people to reduce their consumption of material goods, especially via social media.

Beige flag: A character trait that indicates that a partner or potential partner is boring or lacks originality; (also) a trait or habit, esp. of a partner or potential partner, viewed as extremely characteristic, but not distinctly good or bad.

Heat dome: A persistent high-pressure weather system over a particular geographic area, which traps a mass of hot air below it.

Prompt: An instruction given to an artificial intelligence program, algorithm, etc., which determines or influences the content it generates.

Parasocial: Designating a relationship characterised by the one-sided, unreciprocated sense of intimacy felt by a viewer, fan, or follower for a well-known or prominent figure (typically a media celebrity), in which the follower or fan comes to feel (falsely) that they know the celebrity as a friend.

Gen Alpha have revealed that if you laugh when texting, you should send the crying emoji instead. Photo / 123RF

Situationship: A romantic or sexual relationship that is not considered to be formal or established.

Sus: Short for”suspicious”, popularised after the game Among Us which was often played during Covid lockdowns.

Salty: Miffed or offended.

Cap: Implying a lie or mistruth.

Bussin’: Delicious.

Sheesh: An expression of validation and delight when you see something impressive or cool. It has also been used to express surprise, more similarly to the traditional understanding of the word.

Drip: Exceptional style.

Simp: Usually refers to a man in a relationship with a woman, where he is deeply submissive to his other half.

Gyat: A term used to describe a person’s curvaceous behind (girl your a** thick).

Rizzler: Someone who is a good at picking up women.

Skibidi: Derived from the YouTube animated series Skibidi Toilet, used in gaming to describe someone who is evil or bad.

Fanum tax: Someone who steals your food, comes from a creator named Fanum who was often seen grabbing bites of his friends’ meals.

Preppy: Wearing pink or pastel.

Vanilla girl: Wearing collegiate style clothes.

Crying emoji: Something is funny.

Skull emoji: Something is funny in a jokey mean way.