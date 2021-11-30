Marvel confirms Tom Holland will continue as Spider-Man in three more films

Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. Video / Sony Picture Enterainment

Upcoming release, Spider-Man: No Way Home, was purported to be the final installment in the Spider-Man Homecoming series of films. The highly anticipated film, starring Tom Holland as the web-powered superhero is meant to wrap up the trilogy, but producers have revealed that Spider-Man's adventures will not stop there.

The New York Post has reported that the latest film is not the end of Spider-Man. Not only will the web-shooting superhero return to the big screen, but producer and former head of Sony Pictures, Amy Pascal, has revealed that Tom Holland's tenure as Peter Parker is also set to continue.

"This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel — [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie," Pascal said in an interview with US ticket company, Fandango on Monday morning.

"We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go on to the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies … Yes, Marvel and Sony are going to keep going together as partners."

Upcoming film release, Spider-Man: No Way Home, was purported to be the final installment in the Spider-Man Homecoming trilogy, starring Tom Holland. Photo / Supplied

Tom Holland is yet to confirm the rumours.

At one point it looked like Spider-Man would not be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at all due to tensions between Sony and Marvel, which is owned by Disney. Legend has it that Spider-Man himself pleaded for the film franchise to continue, drunkenly weeping to then-Disney CEO Bob Iger.

"It was clear that he cared so much," Iger said of the turning-point conversation. "He's a great Spider-Man. I felt for him and it was clear that the fans wanted all of this to happen."

The future of Spider-Man as we know him is far from certain, however. Earlier this month, star Tom Holland told GQ that maybe it was time "to move on".

"If I'm playing Spider-Man after I'm 30, I've done something wrong," joked the 25-year-old British actor.

It seems that both Sony and Marvel don't want Holland to go, so only time will tell what that means for Peter Parker and his millions of fans.