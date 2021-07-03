Zendaya and Tom Holland caught kissing in car after denying romance for years

Although they have dodged speculation for years, it seems Zendaya and Tom Holland are now closer than ever. Photo / Getty Images

Although they have dodged speculation for years, it seems Zendaya and Tom Holland are now closer than ever. Photo / Getty Images

Tom Holland and Zendaya have reportedly been spotted sharing a kiss.

Romance rumours have swirled around the two "Spider-Man" stars ever since they took on the roles of Peter Parker and MJ in 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming".

And although they have dodged speculation for years, it seems they may be close to confirming they're together, as they've been spotted locking lips in a car in new photos obtained by Page Six.

Other photos taken showed the pair out and about together, with Zendaya, 24, in a halter-style white crop top and green bottoms, accessorising with a pair of hoop earrings.

Holland, 25, wore a white T-shirt and blue flannel overshirt, over a pair of drawstring pants.

Are Tom Holland and Zendaya dating? Photo / Getty Images

Representatives for the pair have not yet commented on the latest news, but the smooch comes after a source first opened up on romance rumours between the co-stars in 2017.

The insider said at the time: "They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man. They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they've gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another."

While another added: "They're both really ambitious and they challenge each other - but, most importantly, they make each other crack up.

"They seem to have a really similar sense of humour and love joking around together.

so happy for zenday and tom but damn, it would be crazy if Tom Holland suddenly went missing haha 😅😅😅😅😅😐 — Victor Ω (@vicvarxvii) July 2, 2021

"They have great banter back and forth."

However, Zendaya denied rumours twice in the same year. In one tweet, she wrote: "My favourite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years! hbu @TomHolland1996??? (sic)"

ZENDAY AND TOM HOLLAND ARE DATING??? — D (@28xZouis) July 2, 2021

And she later said: "He's literally one of my best friends. This past how many months we've had to do press tours together. There's very few people that will understand what that's like at 20 years old."

Meanwhile, Tom recently said it can be "frustrating" to have to play out his romances in the spotlight.

woke up to photos of zenday and tom holland kissing in the car ughsgd idk if theyre just playing with the paparazzi but idc theyre so cute together!! — ninz (@lumanticdeer) July 3, 2021

He said: "It's very nerve-racking. It means that if you are dating someone, you have to be really conscious of their feelings, because if something does happen between the two of you, it's not just happening between the two of you, it's happening in front of the entire world.

"It's one of the things I worry about most, of all the things in my career."