Jamie Lynn Spears begs people to stop sending death threats

Jamie Lynn Spears claims she's been sent death threats over her sister Britney Spears' conservatorship battle.

The 39-year-old singer appeared in court recently to speak out about her "traumatising" conservatorship, which she has been placed under since 2008 and has been largely controlled by her and Jamie Lynn's father, Jamie Spears.

And although Jamie Lynn defended her older sister and said she was "proud" of the singer in a social media post this week, she has claimed she's been receiving death threats for not speaking out sooner.

The "Zoey 101" alum also accused trolls of sending threats aimed at her children, 13-year-old Maddie whom she has with ex Casey Aldridge, and 3-year-old Ivey Joan, whom she has with husband Jamie Watson.

She wrote on her Instagram story: "Hi, I respect that everyone has the right to express themselves, but can we please stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to children."

Jamie Lynn said in her post earlier this week she is always supporting her sibling behind the scenes.

She said: "Since the day I was born, I've only loved adored and supported my sister. I mean this is my freaking big sister, before any of this bulls***. I don't care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has done so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way.

"This situation does not affect me either way, because I'm only her sister who's only concerned about her happiness."

Jamie Lynn, 30, went on to say she's "proud" of her sister for "requesting new counsel" in her conservatorship and said she is "praying" Britney finds happiness.

She added: "Maybe I didn't support the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform but I can assure you that I support my sister long before there was a hashtag and I'll support her long after.

"I'm so proud of her for using her voice. I'm so proud of her for requesting new counsel like I told her many years ago - oh, not in a public platform but just in a personal conversation between two sisters.

"If ending the conservatorship and flying to Mars or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that 100 per cent because I support my sister; I love my sister. Always have, always will. As long as she's happy. So let's keep praying. That's all."