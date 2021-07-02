Kris Jenner served papers over claims she sexually harassed her security guard

Kris Jenner was accused of groping Marc McWilliams and also making racist and homophobic remarks during his term of employment. Photo / Getty Images

Kris Jenner must respond in court to claims she sexually harassed her security guard.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star was previously accused of groping Marc McWilliams and also making racist and homophobic remarks during his term of employment, and the former staff member has now told the court that he's moving his lawsuit against her forward.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, McWilliams informed the court he had served Kris at Kylie Jenner's office in Woodland Hills after hiring a process server, who handed the papers to an unknown employee.

Serving the paperwork means Kris will now have to respond to the allegations in court.

Marc previously claimed he had been wrongfully dismissed from his job and accused the 65-year-old momager of having made comments to him of a "sexual nature", referenced his physicality and asked about his "sexual activities", as well as instigating "intimate physical contact".

The original filing stated: "Between May, 2017 and September 12, 2018 defendant Jenner began repeatedly and frequently causing her body to come into intimate physical contact with the body of [McWilliams] and making overt comments of sexual nature to [McWilliams] on a repeated basis."

However, Kris and her daughter Kourtney Kardashian insisted the claims made by the security guard - who also alleged he was fired after complaining about shortened hours and no meal breaks to the company who had contracted him - are completely false.

Their lawyer, Marty Singer, said: "Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian vehemently deny the completely false claims made by former security guard Marc McWilliams.

"His absurd allegations are clearly fabricated and are contrary to easily confirmed facts. Kris never acted inappropriately toward him.

"The security company stopped assigning McWilliams to work there after the guard was repeatedly caught sleeping in his car on the job. Significantly, McWilliams never made any complaints to his employer about Kris until contriving this ludicrous claim a year later."

The statement noted that Kourtney is named in the suit but "is not accused of doing anything improper, nor did she do so."

In response, the security guard's own lawyer, Sean Novak, insisted the allegations were "based on accurate facts and evidence."

He added to E! News: "Our firm does not file 'frivolous' lawsuits. Our reputation speaks for itself, and any accusation from anyone that we would ever file a lawsuit without performing due diligence is outright false and defamatory. We look forward to litigating this in court."

