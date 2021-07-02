Britney Spears' conservatorship: Bessemer Trust pulls out due to 'changed circumstances'

Britney Spears' conservatorship battle has been thrown into more turmoil. Photo / Getty Images

A company hired to oversee Britney Spears' conservatorship has requested to pull out.

According to the New York Times, Bessemer Trust filed a court document requesting to resign after Spears' 24-minute testimony on June 23.

The wealth management firm mentioned "changed circumstances" in the court document.

"As a result of the conservatee's testimony at the June 23 hearing, however, Petitioner has become aware that the Conservatee objects to the continuance of her Conservatorship and desires to terminate the conservatorship," the report said.



"Petitioner has heard the Conservatee and respects her wishes."

The company was reportedly under the impression the conservatorship was voluntary, which the Toxic singer appeared to refute in her court testimony when she requested the 13-year arrangement to end.

Spears' court appointed lawyer Samuel D Ingham III brought the company on board in November 2020, a move that was approved at the time by Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny.

TMZ reports Bessemer Trust clashed with Spears' father Jamie and Ingham.

Yesterday, Ingham's request from November to oust Jamie from the conservatorship was denied.

"The conservator's request to suspend James P Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice," the court documents read, Variety reported. Judge Brenda Penny declined to suspend Britney's father.

What does this mean for Britney's conservatorship battle? According to the Times, if the court approves the resignation it is unclear if Jamie will remain the sole conservator of Spears' $US 60 million estate.

On June 23 (June 24 NZT), Spears addressed a court and shared details about the control her father allegedly has over her life.

Spears told the court she couldn't have autonomy of her own body, having been told she was not allowed to get married or have another child.

An IUD was implanted against her will, the court heard.

"I just want my life back. And it's been 13 years," she told the court.

"And it's enough. It's been a long time since I've owned my money. And it's my wish and my dream for all of this to end without being tested."