Fat Freddy's Drop on tour in London in 2010. From left: Dobie Blaze, DJ Fitchie, Hopepa (aka Joe Lindsay) Jetlag Johnson, Chopper Reedz, Tony Chang. Front - Joe Dukie.

Chris Faiumu, the founder of the band Fat Freddy’s Drop has died.

More widely known as Mu and DJ Fitchie, he was the man behind the band’s signature sound.

Fat Freddy’s Drop’s 2005 album Based On a True Story is the third highest selling album ever by a New Zealand artist.

It remained on the Top 40 charts for two years.