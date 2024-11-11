Coldplay will perform three shows at Eden Park in Auckland on November 13, 15 and 16. Photo / Anna Lee Media

When does the show start?

Gates open at Eden Park on 5pm on Wednesday, November 13, with support acts Shone, Ayra Starr and Emmanuel Kelly expected to start performing from 5.30pm.

Coldplay are expected to start performing from 8.15pm – though at their Melbourne and Sydney shows last week, they didn’t take the stage until around 8.40pm.

How to get there

Your concert ticket comes with free transport from Eden Park on regular trains, buses and ferries and special event buses. Mobility parking on Cricket Avenue is accessible via Walters Road for ticket-holders with mobility parking permits.

Bus

Special event buses will travel to and from the North Shore using the Eden Park Transport Hub on the corner of Reimers Avenue and Sandringham Road, while buses from the city centre will pick up and drop off passengers at 401 New North Road. Buses heading to the concert will depart every 10 minutes from 4.30pm to 7.30pm, while buses leaving after the concert will depart an hour after the event finishes.

Train

Train travel is included with your Coldplay ticket from 3pm.

Following the show, both platforms at Kingsland Station will head toward the city. To head west, use both platforms at Morningside Station.

Rideshare

Rideshare services and drop-off areas are located at the Dominion Road end of Bellwood Ave and Morningside Drive.

Roads around Eden Park will be closed during the event and parking restrictions will be in place, so expect delays.

What to bring, and what not to bring

There are some restrictions on what you can bring inside the venue. You can bring a bag no larger than A4 size, as well as signs, banners or flags – as long as they don’t have poles or political messaging on them.

In case of rain, leave your umbrella at home, but make sure to bring a poncho or a rain jacket.

You can bring an empty one-litre water bottle; lids will be removed before entering the stadium floor. You can bring small amounts of food you’ve prepared yourself, but there will be plenty of food and drink options available for cashless purchase at the venue.

Portable chairs or seats, alcohol purchased outside the stadium, drugs, aerosol cans, breakable containers, knives, fireworks and chilly bins are among the prohibited items. You can find the full list on Eden Park’s website here.