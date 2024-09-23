Coldplay are releasing additional tickets for the NZ leg of the band's world tour this November. Photo / Samir Hussein, Getty Images

A limited number of additional tickets have been released for Coldplay’s upcoming tour of New Zealand amid “unprecedented demand”.

The British rockers’ Music of the Spheres World Tour is set to touch down in Aotearoa this November, with three dates scheduled at Auckland’s Eden Park.

The additional tickets are available to purchase from 10am on Tuesday, September 24 from livenation.co.nz.

Extra tickets are also being released for the Australian leg of the tour and will be available from 10am (NZT) via livenation.com.au.

The pop-rock hitmakers will play four shows in both Sydney and Melbourne, marking their first Australian tour since 2016.