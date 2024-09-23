Advertisement
Coldplay: Additional tickets released for New Zealand tour

NZ Herald
Coldplay are releasing additional tickets for the NZ leg of the band's world tour this November. Photo / Samir Hussein, Getty Images

A limited number of additional tickets have been released for Coldplay’s upcoming tour of New Zealand amid “unprecedented demand”.

The British rockers’ Music of the Spheres World Tour is set to touch down in Aotearoa this November, with three dates scheduled at Auckland’s Eden Park.

The additional tickets are available to purchase from 10am on Tuesday, September 24 from livenation.co.nz.

Extra tickets are also being released for the Australian leg of the tour and will be available from 10am (NZT) via livenation.com.au.

The pop-rock hitmakers will play four shows in both Sydney and Melbourne, marking their first Australian tour since 2016.

Support acts will include show opener Emmanuel Kelly, singer-songwriter Ayra Starr and hip-hop artist Shone.

In November last year, Coldplay announced they would play a history-breaking third show at Auckland’s Eden Park - the first time an artist or act has ever done so in New Zealand history.

The band, which consists of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman and drummer and percussionist Will Champion, first formed in London in 1997 and has gone on to release nine studio albums.

The Music of the Spheres World Tour first launched in 2022 and has sold over 10 million tickets across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, making it the most highly attended tour by a group of all time. The tour has also collected accolades including Favourite Touring Artist at the 2022 AMAs and Tour of The Year at the 2023 iHeartRadio Awards.

Coldplay Music Of The Spheres World Tour - Australia and New Zealand

  • October 30 - Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
  • October 31 - Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
  • November 2 - Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
  • November 3 - Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
  • November 6 - Sydney, Accor Stadium
  • November 7 - Sydney, Accor Stadium
  • November 9 - Sydney, Accor Stadium
  • November 10 - Sydney, Accor Stadium
  • November 13 - Auckland, Eden Park
  • November 15 - Auckland, Eden Park
  • November 16 - Auckland, Eden Park.
