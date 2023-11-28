Coldplay has announced a stop in New Zealand next year. Photo / Anna Lee Media

The last time Coldplay took to the stage in New Zealand was in 2016 for the Head Full of Dreams tour - now the band have announced they’ll return in 2024 for not one but two shows.

After unprecedented demand, the Grammy Award-winning band have announced they have added a second show at Auckland’s Eden Park, that will take place on Friday, November 15, 2024.

It comes one week after the band announced they would bring their Music of the Spheres world tour to Sydney and Melbourne next year before heading across the ditch to Auckland’s Eden Park, with the downunder leg of the tour set to take place in October and November 2024.

It marks the first time Coldplay will perform in the three cities since 2016.

Coldplay will take to the stage at Eden Park in November 2024. Photo / Anna Lee Media

It comes after Kiwi fans shared their disappointment over Aotearoa seemingly being left off the list of countries on the world tour, when Coldplay announced in May that they would play in Perth in November.

Approached by media at the time, a spokesperson for Live Nation said there were “presently no plans for the band to return to NZ”.

A presale for tickets starts at 10am on Wednesday, November 29, with the general sale going live on Friday December 1 and 10am.

The Music of the Spheres tour has broken records so far, with the band playing shows for more than 7 million fans since it kicked off in March 2022 - the largest number of any tour since the Covid-19 pandemic.

It’s proved hugely popular with both fans and critics, netting the band Favourite Touring Artist at the American Music Awards in 2022 and Tour of The Year at the iHeartRadio Awards this year.

The band recently issued a statement claiming the Music of the Spheres world tour had produced 47 per cent less CO2 emissions than their last stadium tour, having planted one tree for each of the seven million fans they’ve played for around the world.

Coldplay will perform two shows at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on October 30 and 31, 2024, then heading to Sydney’s Accor Stadium for two more on November 6 and 7.

They’ll take to iconic sporting venue Eden Park on November 13, with PinkPantheress and Emmanuel Kelly forming the support acts for all the Australia and New Zealand shows.

LOWDOWN

Who: Coldplay

What: Music of the Spheres World Tour

When: November 13 and 15, 2024

Where: Eden Park, Auckland

Tickets: Presale tickets go on sale 10am on Wednesday, November 29, until 10pm on Thursday, November 30. To access the presale, sign up at Coldplay.com before Friday November 24. General tickets go on sale on Friday, December 1, at 10am on LiveNation.co.nz.