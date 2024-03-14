Coldplay's Chris Martin on stage at Mt Smart Stadium in 2022. The band are set to perform three New Zealand shows, playing at Auckland’s Eden Park in November. Photo / Steven McNicholl

Coldplay's Chris Martin on stage at Mt Smart Stadium in 2022. The band are set to perform three New Zealand shows, playing at Auckland’s Eden Park in November. Photo / Steven McNicholl

Coldplay are playing Glastonbury this year, making history as the first band to headline the festival five times, but many fans think it could be their last time gracing the Worthy Farm stage for this reason.

The band are set to appear at the Somerset festival in June, alongside fellow Pyramid Stage acts Dua Lipa, SZA and Shania Twain.

But fans of the iconic band, who first came together in 1997, remain in the grey area over whether the history-making performance could be the last of its kind after Coldplay’s leading man, Chris Martin, confirmed the band’s next album would be their last, reports Daily Mail.

Martin revealed the Viva La Vida hitmakers will stop recording music after the release of their 10th studio album, Moon Music, which is set to be out next year.

In 2021, the rock star got candid about the band’s future with Jo Whiley on BBC Radio 2, saying: “Well I know I can tell you, our last proper record will come out in 2025, and after that I think we will only tour.

“Maybe we’ll do some collaborative things, but the Coldplay catalogue, as it were, finishes then.”

Chris Martin, of Coldplay, performs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, in September 2023. Photo / AP

In the past, Martin has revealed he and the band would eventually step away from making music in an interview with NME, however, he estimated their catalogue of music would be a lot bigger.

“We’re going to make 12 albums,” Martin said. “Because it’s a lot to pour everything into making them. I love it and it’s amazing, but it’s very intense too.

“I feel like because I know that challenge is finite, making this music doesn’t feel difficult, it feels like, ‘This is what we’re supposed to be doing’.

“I don’t think that’s what we’ll do. I know that’s what we’ll do in terms of studio albums.”

Coldplay formed in London, releasing their debut album, Parachutes, in 2000, featuring hit tracks such as Yellow, Don’t Panic, Trouble and Shiver.

Coldplay released their debut album, Parachutes, in 2000, Photo / Reuters

The record was praised as a critical and commercial success, gaining positive reviews and gaining traction in the London music scene.

As a result, Parachutes went on to win the 2002 Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album, and it was only the beginning for the Paradise hitmakers.

Coldplay have sold more than 100 million albums globally, making them one of the best-selling bands in the world. What’s more, they’ve won seven Grammy Awards out of 36 nominations.

This year, Coldplay will make history and become the first band to headline Glastonbury five times.

They headlined the festival in 2002, 2005, 2011 and 2016, while frontman Chris Martin has performed on several occasions in support of other musical artists, such as Kylie Minogue and Stormzy.

Now, the iconic band are set to perform three New Zealand shows, playing at Auckland’s Eden Park in November. The slew of concerts is another history-making moment for Coldplay, who are the first band to play three nights in the venue’s 123-year history.