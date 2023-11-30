Coldplay perform at Optus Stadium in November 2023. Photo / Live Nation

We’re putting our out-of-office clothes on, because we are officially in paradise - Coldplay has just announced a third show in their New Zealand tour, breaking history and no doubt delighting fans.

One day after announcing their second show for November 2024, the Grammy-winning band announced they will return to the 50,000-capacity venue on Saturday, November 16 to play a third show, marking the first time an artist or act has ever done so in New Zealand history.

A statement from Live Nation issued to the Herald reads, “Following the unprecedented demand for tickets to Coldplay’s record-breaking Music Of The Spheres world tour during the pre-sale period, the band has announced additional stadium concerts as part of their upcoming Australia and New Zealand 2024 tour.”

“Coldplay will now perform four shows at Accor Stadium, Sydney and Marvel Stadium, Melbourne and three shows at Eden Park in Auckland, breaking the all-time record as the first artist to play three nights in the venue’s 123-year history.”

As well as making history, it’s also the first time Coldplay will return to perform in the three cities since 2016.

Coldplay has announced a record-breaking three shows in New Zealand next year. Photo / Anna Lee Media

The general sale of tickets for all shows commences on Friday, December 1 at 10am local time.

The Music of the Spheres tour has broken records so far, with the band playing shows for more than seven million fans since it kicked off in March 2022 - the largest number of collective audience members for any tour since the Covid-19 pandemic.

It’s proved hugely popular with both fans and critics, netting the band a Favourite Touring Artist award at the American Music Awards in 2022 and Tour of The Year at the iHeartRadio Awards this year.

The band recently issued a statement claiming the Music of the Spheres world tour had produced 47 per cent less CO2 emissions than their last stadium tour, with one tree having been planted for each of the seven million fans they’ve played for around the world.

Since the first Music Of The Spheres world tour date in March 2022, the band have sold over nine million tickets - the most for any tour in history. Photo / Anna Lee Media

Coldplay will perform four shows at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on October 30 and 31 and November 2 and 3, 2024, then the band will head to Sydney’s Accor Stadium for four more on November 6, 7, 9 and 10.

They’ll take to iconic sporting venue Eden Park on November 13, 15 and 16, with PinkPantheress and Emmanuel Kelly forming the support acts for all the Australia and New Zealand shows.

LOWDOWN

Who: Coldplay

What: Music of the Spheres world tour

When: November 13 and 15, 2024

Where: Eden Park, Auckland

Tickets: General tickets go on sale on Friday, December 1, at 10am on LiveNation.co.nz.