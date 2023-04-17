Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

How to plan a trip to a world famous music festival: Glastonbury, Coachella, Lollapalooza and more

By Ewan McDonald
5 mins to read
The Northern Hemisphere's festival season is nigh, but are you game? Photo / James Genchi: Unsplash

The Northern Hemisphere's festival season is nigh, but are you game? Photo / James Genchi: Unsplash

Q. My partner loves his music. He has a significant birthday next year and I’d like to surprise him with tickets to a truly iconic festival before he (officially) becomes a Grumpy Old Man.

A. Still got those misty memories of Nambassa or Sweetwaters and forgotten about the over-flowing Portaloos, third-degree sunburn and slightly off lentil burgers, huh? The good news is that festival facilities have come a long way in 40-something summers. The bad news is, so have the costs and the crowds.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel