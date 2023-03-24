Chris Martin says he doesn’t have dinner anymore. Photo / Steven McNicholl

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin took a page from his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow’s book and revealed his quirky diet involving eating only one meal daily.

In a candid chat with comedian Cohan O’Brien on O’Brien’s podcast, the musician got honest about how he fuels his body.

Interestingly, Martin didn’t get the idea from Paltrow, who is currently going viral for endorsing bone broth as a lunch meal - instead he got it from musical icon Bruce Springsteen.

“I actually don’t have dinner anymore. I stop eating at 4pm and I learned that from having lunch with Bruce Springsteen,” he explained.

Martin admitted that when he was catching up with Springsteen and his wife Patti, he marvelled at how great Springsteen looked and immediately inquired about his diet.

“I was lucky enough to go over there to lunch the day after we played Philadelphia last year. I was on a really strict diet anyway.

“But I was like, ‘Bruce looks even more in shape than me’ and Patti said he’s only eating one meal a day. I was like, ‘Well, there we go. That’s my next challenge.’”

Curiously, Martin did not reveal the one meal he does eat a day.

Plenty of people online have expressed concern about Martin’s diet.

Someone tweeted, “This makes me sad for his children with Gwyneth Paltrow. Neither of their parents seem to have the healthiest relationship with food.”

Another tweeted: “I’m getting the feeling Apple got her name because it’s the only thing her parents ate that day …”

While someone else wrote: “Good for him!! One all day meal.”

Can we just all agree that Gwyneth has some unhealthy eating patterns and stop considering what she says good advice or advice at all? — Monica Grohne (@MonicaGrohne) March 17, 2023

Martin’s admission comes as Paltrow is going viral for her recent diet, with the actor admitting she practices intermittent fasting and her diet is mostly made up of soup, bone broth and vegetables.

The reception to Paltrow’s diet was mixed, with plenty of people online sharing they felt it sounded unhealthy.

Paltrow addressed the backlash about her restrictive diet on Instagram.

“It’s not meant to be advice for anybody else. It’s really just what has worked for me, and it’s been very powerful and very positive.

“This is not to say I eat this way all day, every day. And by the way, I eat far more than bone broth and vegetables,” she explained.