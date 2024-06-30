The best-selling British band – comprised of Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion – is headlining the festival for the fifth time since its formation, breaking records by becoming the first group to ever do so.
The Back To The Future actor joined the band on the Pyramid stage in his wheelchair towards the end of their set with an electric guitar in hand.
Before revealing who it was, Martin first sang to Michael Eavis – the founder of Glastonbury – in the crowd.
Turning to Fox, he then sang: “Here is another legendary Michael, one who just totally rocks, with his chuck Berry quiff and the way he punched [Back To The Future villain] Biff, ladies and gentlemen please welcome Michael J. Fox.”
“The main reason we’re in a band is because of Back To The Future,” Martin said after the performance. “So thank you to Michael, our hero.”
However, not everyone was impressed with Coldplay’s set.
“Coldplay. Again. By a stretch the most boring performance I’ve seen at Glastonbury since their last one,” one person wrote.
Coldplay first performed at Glastonbury in 1999 at the New Bands Tent, a stage set up to promote upcoming artists and their music. As their success grew, they went on to headline the legendary festival in 2002, 2005, 2011 and 2016.
They’ll take to the iconic sporting venue on November 13, 15 and 16, with PinkPantheress and Emmanuel Kelly forming the support acts for all the Australia and New Zealand shows.
Before they land in Aotearoa, Coldplay will perform four shows at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on October 30 and 31 and November 2 and 3, 2024, then the band will head to Sydney’s Accor Stadium for four more on November 6, 7, 9 and 10.