Turning to Fox, he then sang: “Here is another legendary Michael, one who just totally rocks, with his chuck Berry quiff and the way he punched [Back To The Future villain] Biff, ladies and gentlemen please welcome Michael J. Fox.”

“The main reason we’re in a band is because of Back To The Future,” Martin said after the performance. “So thank you to Michael, our hero.”

Fox, 63, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991 at just 30 years old, revealing his diagnosis in 1998. He set up The Michael J. Fox Foundation two years later, which has since raised over $2 billion for research into the brain disorder.

Fox retired from acting in 2020 due to worsening symptoms.

The actor strummed his guitar and played with the band as they performed their songs Humankind and Fix You to the audience.

Fans were delighted to see Fox join the iconic band on stage, sharing their thoughts on X.

“I love that Chris Martin from Coldplay brought Michael J Fox on stage [heart emoji] love Coldplay,” one person wrote.

“Coldplay bringing out Michael J Fox, baaaaawling,” another person said.

Before Coldplay brought Fox on stage, British rapper Little Simz joined the band to debut a new song of theirs, rumoured to be called Supernova, according to Variety.

Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna sang with them on stage while also performing Coldplay’s 2019 song Arabesque.

The band’s headline set was praised by fans online, who wrote that they were “smashing it” on X.

“Coldplay absolute class act, that’s how you headline,” one person said.

“That Coldplay crowd has to be the best ever seen at Glasto. Absolutely epic. Chris Martin knows how to put a show on #Glastonbury,” wrote another fan.

However, not everyone was impressed with Coldplay’s set.

“Coldplay. Again. By a stretch the most boring performance I’ve seen at Glastonbury since their last one,” one person wrote.

Coldplay first performed at Glastonbury in 1999 at the New Bands Tent, a stage set up to promote upcoming artists and their music. As their success grew, they went on to headline the legendary festival in 2002, 2005, 2011 and 2016.

Michael J. Fox is a keen musician and has performed with Coldplay before, pictured here at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, in 2016. Photo / Getty Images

The band is returning to Eden Park in November for the first time since 2016 to play three shows at the 50,000-capacity venue, the first time an artist or act has ever done so in New Zealand history.

They’ll take to the iconic sporting venue on November 13, 15 and 16, with PinkPantheress and Emmanuel Kelly forming the support acts for all the Australia and New Zealand shows.

Before they land in Aotearoa, Coldplay will perform four shows at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on October 30 and 31 and November 2 and 3, 2024, then the band will head to Sydney’s Accor Stadium for four more on November 6, 7, 9 and 10.