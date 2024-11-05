Domestic flight bookings to Auckland have almost doubled for next week ahead of the Coldplay concerts. Photo / NZ Herald

Domestic flight bookings to Auckland have almost doubled next week as Kiwis across the country head to the City of Sails for the Coldplay concert.

Bookings to Auckland between November 12 and 16 are up 87% compared to the same week in 2023, according to Webjet data.

A glance at Auckland’s events calendar provides a clear explanation; British rock band Coldplay are bringing their record-breaking Music Of The Spheres World Tour to Auckland.

Aucklanders won’t be the only ones filling Eden Park on November 13, 15 and 16.

Flight booking data suggests many Kiwis nationwide will fly in for the concert.