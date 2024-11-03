There are many illogical annoyances in the world of travel and the “hotel gap” is certainly one of them; the several hours between when you must check out of one hotel and when you can check into the next hotel.

Or, as in Athens, the time between arriving in a city and check-in.

If, like me, you hate wasting precious holiday hours waiting for check-in and want to explore a destination without your heavy bags, here are a few tricks every traveller should know.

1. Ask if the room is ready early

Nothing compares to collapsing on a bed for a quick rest, a hot shower or changing your clothes before heading out to explore. Especially if you’ve spent the night travelling.

So, my first port of call is to head straight to the hotel and simply ask nicely if the room is ready. In Athens, my travel partner pointed out we couldn’t go to the hotel as check-in was six hours away but as I say; don’t ask, don’t get.

Getting in six hours early is a stretch, even for me but I’ve found almost every hotel I ask can check me in on the spot, or at least give me an earlier time to come back.

The key is kindness; remember you’re asking the receptionist for a favour, not a right. “Is there any chance…” or “Could you possibly check…” are great ways to start.

If they say no, accept it with a smile (it’s likely not their call to make) and move to step two.

2. Ask for free storage

If early check-in isn’t an option, most hotels have a dedicated storage locker for bags or an office room they can keep them in. Again, unless a hotel advertises luggage storage, don’t go in with expectations but ask politely if they could keep them in a secure place.

You'll want to lock your bags if leaving them in a storage locker or with a hotel employee. Picture / 123RF

3. Luggage storage

In all my years of travel, hotels have either stored my luggage or let me check in early but if these two options fall through, a luggage storage facility is another option.

There are many luggage storage options but they aren’t all made equally. One option is unstaffed locker rooms that allow you to book a locker online or via digital keypads. For some, not having a person look after their things makes them feel more secure. My fear of a locker malfunctioning and trapping my bags means I prefer staffed places, typically found at transport hubs such as airports or train stations.

Another popular option is the cheap yet less secure third-party storage. Entirely online, these companies connect travellers and businesses that have spare space and a desire for extra cash. The disadvantage is your luggage could be kept anywhere from behind the counter of a cafe to an unlocked office room of a hairdressers. The pro? It’s cheap as chips.

Despite my reservations, one colleague praised the app Luggage Drop during a recent Hotel Gap in Christchurch.

4. Prioritise hotels with 24h check-in

The last option is more niche but effective nonetheless; prioritise hotels with early check-in.

Some hotel chains such as Hyatt, IHG and Marriot Bonvoy provide early check-in to members of their loyalty programmes or allow guests to add early check-in to their booking for a small fee.

Closer to home, the Hotel Grand Chancellor in Auckland and Wellington has launched a package offer called 24-Hour Stays, which allows guests to stay a full 24 hours from their arrival.

The 24-Hour Stays are now available at both Hotel Grand Chancellor Auckland and James Cook Hotel Grand Chancellor Wellington.

If a guest checks in at 4pm, they can stay until 4pm the following day. Similarly, if they check in at 10pm, they have until 10pm the next day.